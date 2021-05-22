Constance Wu Tells ‘Tonight Show’ Viewers About Her Baby Daughter’s ‘Little Blue Butt’

Each half-hour episode of the new anthology “Solos” is a theater actor’s dream, making it a fitting project for Constance Wu. “I’m a theater actor. I’ve been a theater actor since I was 10,” attests the star of the episode titled “Jenny,” in which she delivers a 20-minute monologue. “The way we shot was in five different chunks from different angles,” explains Wu in her exclusive interview with Gold Derby about the fifth installment of the science fiction miniseries (watch the video above). Amazon just released all seven episodes on their Amazon Prime Video platform in time for 2021 Emmy Awards eligibility; Wu contends in the Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress race for her guest role.