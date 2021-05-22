newsbreak-logo
Family Relationships

Constance Wu Tells ‘Tonight Show’ Viewers About Her Baby Daughter’s ‘Little Blue Butt’

By Leonardo Jr
todaynewspost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew mom Constance Wu paid a virtual visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday, and gushed about her baby daughter with boyfriend Ryan Kattner. During the interview, the “Fresh Off the Boat” star discussed a very unique feature of her daughter’s anatomy. “I had a beautiful baby girl in August,” Wu said. “She’s the best, she’s the best. She has a full head of hair. She has a blue butt.”

Jimmy Fallon
Constance Wu
