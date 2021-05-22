Constance Wu Tells ‘Tonight Show’ Viewers About Her Baby Daughter’s ‘Little Blue Butt’
New mom Constance Wu paid a virtual visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday, and gushed about her baby daughter with boyfriend Ryan Kattner. During the interview, the “Fresh Off the Boat” star discussed a very unique feature of her daughter’s anatomy. “I had a beautiful baby girl in August,” Wu said. “She’s the best, she’s the best. She has a full head of hair. She has a blue butt.”todaynewspost.com