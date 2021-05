MORRISDALE – The Curwensville Lady Tide softball team fell in cross district action Monday evening to the Lady Warriors of West Branch by an 11-1 final in 6 innings. West Branch collected 11 hits in the game as opposed to Curwensville’s five, which made a huge difference in the game. An early lead and consistent scoring throughout the ball game kept the pressure on the Lady Tide, and in the end, it was just a little too much to overcome in this one.