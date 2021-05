Gotigersgo.com MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Close, but just not enough, proved to be the theme for the Memphis Tigers in Saturday's doubleheader, as the hometown team lost the first half of the twin-bill to USF 7-4 in extra innings and left the tying run at third base in the ninth in a 6-5 loss to wrap up the series in Saturday's second game. After a win in the series opener Friday afternoon, the Tigers dropped the final three games of the series, the third time in conference play that has happened.