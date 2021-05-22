Vallejo High girls basketball team beats Concord, drops game to Salesian

ROCKVILLE — The Solano Community College softball team managed just five hits on the day in being swept in a doubleheader by Sierra of Rocklin, 9-0 and 18-2, Tuesday. The Falcons (3-7) gave up seven runs in the top of the first inning in the opener with Jayden Sola and Kenadi Akin getting singles for the only hits of the contest. Ashley Bline, a Buckingham Charter grad, went 1-for-3 for the Wolverines.