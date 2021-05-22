newsbreak-logo
Vallejo, CA

Vallejo High girls basketball team beats Concord, drops game to Salesian

By Vallejo Times-Herald
Vallejo Times-Herald
 2 days ago

The Vallejo High girls basketball team beat Concord 58-43 on Friday in one of the Redhawks’ most complete games of the season. Concord stormed out of the gate and took an early 7-0 lead before Jada Hunter entered the game and took control. Hunter erupted for 30 points behind a stellar display of offensive prowess. Asia Smith had a strong game grabbing several rebounds and Nala Tucker chimed in with a career high 16 points.

