Snowflake’s baseball team entered the 3A state playoffs as the 13th seeded team, but their trip to the postseason was a brief one. They ran into No. 4 Sabino in the opening round on Saturday and the Sabercats made quick work of the Lobos handing them a season ending 18-0 loss in five innings. Snowflake had a promising season winning 10 of their first 11 games, but down the stretch of the regular season they faltered a bit with just three wins in their final eight games.