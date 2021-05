ORLEANS — A pair of Orange County rivals finally got the opportunity to go head-to-head on the diamond on Monday as Orleans played host to Springs Valley. With the two teams in two pretty different places at this point in the season, it didn’t take long for the Blackhawks to break the game open as they’d ultimately win 9-1. The ‘Hawks opened the game with a run in the top of the first inning. Emily Weisensteiner walked to lead things off, then stole second base as well. She came around to score on a single by Tynley Kluesner.