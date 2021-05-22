newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Young adults increasingly dying from COVID-19 in India

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 is increasingly killing young adults who have no underlying conditions as India is wracked by a deadly second wave of infection. “We’re seeing a higher number of young adults in this wave — 60 to 70 percent are younger than 60, of whom more than half are below 45,” said Reshma Tewari, director of critical care at Artemis hospital in the northern city of Gurgaon, in an interview with the Times of India. “Of those in ICU, deterioration is often rapid with many requiring ventilator support and aggressive treatment.”

Worldbolnews.com

COVID-Influenced “Black Fungus” Cases Rise in Delhi

New Delhi: Doctors at a leading private facility in Delhi are seeing a rise in the number of Covid-activated Mucormycisis cases, according to a statement from the hospital. Mucormycosis is a fungal infection activated by COVID-19. Black fungus or Mucormycisis has been a cause of illness and passing of patients in transplants, ICUs, and immunodeficient patients for since long.
Public Health

WHO says India accounts for 46% of world's new Covid cases, one in four deaths

India accounted for 46% of the new Covid-19 cases recorded worldwide last week and one in four of deaths, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday. Worldwide, 5.7 million new cases were reported last week and more than 93,000 deaths, the WHO said in its weekly epidemiological report. India reported nearly 2.6 million new cases, a 20% increase on the previous week, and 23,231 deaths.
Public Health

Will COVID-19 Vaccines Still Work Against The Variant From India?

The world has a new coronavirus mutant spreading from one continent to another — and it looks like a tough one to stop. The World Health Organization declared Monday the variant that emerged in India, known as B.1.617, is officially a "variant of concern." "There is some available information to...
Public Health
The Independent

195,000 official deaths and 17m cases: Is India under-reporting its Covid crisis as hospitals run out of oxygen?

Official data on both the number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in India is probably significantly under-reported, a health expert says. “This is because India’s testing capacity is overwhelmed and there are delays in test results, and not everyone who should ideally be getting tested is being tested,” Anant Bhan toldThe Independent. India is in the throes of a devastating second wave of the pandemic, reporting more than 300,000 cases for the fifth straight day on Monday.Hospitals have reported shortages of beds and medical oxygen and officials have taken to social media to send out desperate pleas for help. The...
Wenatchee World

India still reeling from COVID-19 deaths, infections

NEW DELHI — India recorded more than 4,000 COVID-19 deaths for a second straight day on Thursday, while infections stayed below 400,000 for a fourth day, although the virus has become rampant in rural areas where cases can go unreported due to a lack of testing. Experts remain unsure when...
Public Health

COVID-19: India receives 300 ventilators from Canada

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Amid a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India received another consignment of 300 ventilators from Canada. "International cooperation continues. Appreciate shipment of 300 ventilators from our Strategic Partner Canada," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a Facebook post. On Saturday,...
Public Health

WHO declares COVID-19 variant from India 'variant of concern'

A more transmissible COVID-19 variant that first emerged in India, known as B.1.617, is now a global "variant of concern," the World Health Organization said during a May 10 news conference. WHO previously listed the variant as a "variant of interest." The elevated classification to one of concern indicates the...
Public Health
The Independent

India Covid crisis ‘Ask me Anything’: the Independent’s Stuti Mishra will answer your questions live

For several weeks now, a devastating second wave of Covid-19 infections has been wreaking havoc in India. The country has reported over 21 million cases so far, with over 230,000 dead. According to World Health Organisation, India accounted for nearly half of all global Covid-19 cases and one in every four deaths due to the virus in the past week. However, experts believe the reported number is just a fraction of the real situation. With the crippled healthcare system, one of the most pressing concerns has been a shortage of medical oxygen to treat patients, along with medical essentials and...
Public Health

India Virus Death Toll Passes 300,000, 3rd Highest in World

NEW DELHI (AP) — India crossed another grim milestone Monday with more than 300,000 people lost to the coronavirus, while a devastating surge of infections appeared to be easing in big cities but was swamping the poorer countryside. The milestone, as recorded by India's Health Ministry, comes as slowed vaccine...
Public Health
FOX26

India battles fatal fungal threat as virus deaths near 300K

NEW DELHI (AP) - Doctors in India are fighting a fatal fungal infection affecting COVID-19 patients or those who have recovered from the disease amid a coronavirus surge that has driven the country's fatalities to nearly 300,000. The life-threatening condition, known as mucormycosis, is relatively rare but doctors suspect that...
Public Health

Top 5 Most-Affected and Most-Vaccinated States As India Logs Highest COVID-19 Deaths Ever

After registering more than 4 lakh cases for nearly a week, India’s daily case count has once again dropped to around 3 lakh this week. Despite this drop, India's health care system continues to struggle with an acute shortage of COVID-19 treatment facilities, especially oxygen cylinders, while in some states, the hospitals are running out of space to accommodate patients.
Public Health

Two COVID shots effective against India variant: English health body

LONDON (Reuters) – A double dose of COVID-19 vaccines is almost as effective against the fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus first identified in India as it is against Britain’s dominant strain, English health officials said on Saturday. Britain’s health minister said the data was groundbreaking and he was increasingly hopeful...
Health

Doctors Say Cocktail of Cheap (Censored) Drugs Could Help Extinguish India’s Current Crisis

Last week, we reported that several increasingly desperate communities across India have been embracing a controversial (at least, in the US) strategy for trying to mitigate the fallout from the crisis. Communities have been doling out inexpensive anti-malaria drugs as a prophylactic against COVID-19, citing scant data showing it could help lower mortality and hospitalization rates – which is critical given India’s nationwide shortage of hospital beds and oxygen to sustain seriously ill patients.
Public Health

India battles fatal black fungus threat as coronavirus deaths approach 300,000

Doctors in India are fighting a fatal fungal infection affecting Covid-19 patients or those who have recovered from the disease amid a coronavirus surge that has driven the country’s fatalities to nearly 300,000. The life-threatening condition, known as mucormycosis, is relatively rare but doctors suspect that the sudden increase in...