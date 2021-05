Ashley Schow scored 21 points and the Tenino Beavers overcame the Elma Eagles 37-19 in a 1A Evergreen Conference girls basketball game on Tuesday in Elma. Beavers coach Scott Ashmore said it was “a tale of two halves,” as the Beavers fell into the trap of Elma’s zone defense, taking the first available shot instead of being patient and probing the zone for a hole. Tenino led just 12-11 at halftime before turning in a 25-8 second half. Tenino shot just 15-of-55 from the floor on the evening.