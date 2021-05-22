newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Soulja Boy Recounts Witnessing Drake's Painful Fall On Stage

By Aron A.
hotnewhiphop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was over 10 years ago when Drake was a babyfaced freshman in the game, Lil Wayne was still reigning supreme, and hip-hop was shifting in a new direction. In a post-Tha Carter III-world, Wayne was hosting shows in massive stadiums and arenas on several tours but nothing quite summed up the latter half of the mid-aughts like the America's Most Wanted tour which boasted acts like Jeezy and Soulja Boy for the line-up.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Soulja
Person
Soulja Boy
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Jeezy
Person
Drizzy
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Rapper#The Boy#Game Boy#Hip Hop#Man#Certified Lover Boy#Memory#Tour#Acts#Fall#Aye#America#Surgery#The Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Funny Moments
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

Lil Uzi Vert Makes Bold Claim: "I'm A Rapper That Started Fashion"

So many of the biggest rappers in the world have dabbled in fashion. We've seen Kanye West become a billionaire with his Yeezy brand. Travis Scott has also made millions off his regular merch drops. Artists including Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky, and others, have also become style icons in their own right. According to Lil Uzi Vert though, he's the GOAT when it comes to rap's list of fashion-obsessed individuals.
Celebritieshypefresh.co

Polo G Gives Jay-Z His Flowers At 51

Polo G, one of the leading artists in the U.S. right now with his “RAPSTAR” single currently sitting at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart for a second week. The Chicago rapper is sure to shed light on the artists who paved the way for him. Jay-Z is one of them.
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Tory Lanez Allegedly Attacked "L&HH" Star Prince At The Club Again

Rapper Tory Lanez is building a string of troubling accusations, most recently being named in a police report by Love & Hip-Hop: Miami star Prince. Prince previously claimed that Tory Lanez attacked him at a Miami nightclub in November 2019. The artist allegedly put hands on Prince again, being accused of punching him in the face at Vendome in South Beach last week.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

J. Cole Details Competition With Drake & Kendrick Lamar

When it comes to the current state of hip-hop, it's Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole that are often thrown in the conversation of the best lyricists in the game. Those three rappers have managed to keep their pens sharp, reach critical acclaim, and succeed on the charts simultaneously. However, there hasn't been an occasion in history when we've heard all three of them on the same track.
CelebritiesHollywood.com

Nicki Minaj excites fans by re-releasing ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’

Happy Friday, Hollywooders! The Queen of rap herself, Nicki Minaj, has returned. After blowing up the internet and crashing the Crocs website earlier this week, Nicki Minaj is back this Friday with new music. The legendary rapper has finally put her breakout 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, on streaming...
Behind Viral Videoshotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Provides Receipts For First Rapper On YouTube Claim

Soulja Boy has no problem reminding the world of all the times he was ahead of the game. While it may seem to be just jokes, Draco has come through with proof of his various trailblazing accomplishments. Earlier in the month, the Atlanta native took credit for being the first rapper at famed jewelry and diamond store Icebox.
TV ShowsPosted by
107 JAMZ

Drake’s Best TV Show References From Degrassi to Boy Meets World and More

Hip-hop and pop culture go hand in hand. In the early days, this relationship was a bit one-sided, but once rap took over the world, both sides have benefitted from coexisting and having their respective artists work together to create hit songs. When it comes to television, rappers love referencing their favorite shows, characters, actors and actresses as well as best episodes. Funny enough, Drake, a rap superstar who was a child actor before hip-hop fame, has name-dropped plenty of TV shows and their characters throughout his career, from his pre-So Far Gone era to more modern times. Here, XXL features a few of Drake's best bars about TV.
Musicthesource.com

Polo G Says He Was “Walked Down” by Lil Wayne on New Single

It’s ok to get washed by the legends. Last week Lil Wayne appeared on Polo G’s new release, “Gang Gang,” and he went off. So much so, the Chicago rapper had to own up to it. “Lol Wayne The Only Ni*ga Eva Walked Me Down On a Song,” Polo shared...
Celebritiestheboxhouston.com

Soulja Boy’s Pioneer Status Results In Hilarious Memes

Soulja Boy’s trending today (May 17) for being a self-proclaimed cultural pioneer in all things music, fashion, and rap culture. After Nicki Minaj’s Beam Me Up Scotty was re-released to streaming last week, fans discovered Soulja Boy is as influential as he says once they realized he produced “Itty Bitty Piggy.” The Atlanta rapper will not allow fans to forget that he pretty much contributed to the majority of what we know and love about pop culture and Hip Hop today. Fans are having a field day on social media as a result.
Houston, TXtheboxhouston.com

Soulja Boy Knows He’s An OG Now & A Pioneer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Soulja Boy stays with a hit on his hands! Big Draco chops it up with Good Morning H-Town from the Houston BMW Studios to detail how his “She Make It Clap” single not only blew up on TikTok but went No. 1 on Billboard, hanging out with Justin Bieber in the studio, his brand new investments and gaming console, Soulja Coin, if there’s any artist out now who reminds him of a younger version of himself, being a pioneer and more!
CelebritiesConnecticut Post

DJ Khaled, Nas, Jay-Z Hit the Casino in New 'Sorry Not Sorry' Video

DJ Khaled has released a new music video for “Sorry Not Sorry,” featuring Jay-Z, Nas and James Fauntleroy. The track appears on the hip-hop impresario’s new album Khaled Khaled, which arrived today, April 30th. “Sorry Not Sorry” boasts a luxurious beat of heavy drums and atmospheric synths, accented by etherial...
CelebritiesPosted by
K-Fox 95.5

Soulja Boy Announces Bow Wow Verzuz Hits Battle

It looks like Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's Verzuz has locked down a battle between Soulja Boy and Bow Wow. The hits battle between the Scream Tour alumni was announced by Soulja on Saturday (May 22). "Soulja Boy vs Bow wow #verzuz it’s official 🔥," Big Draco tweeted. Shortly after SB...
MusicFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Drake's son appears with him on stage at the Billboard Music Awards

Drake has dedicated one of the proudest achievements of his career to his three-year-old son, Adonis, who joined the Canadian rapper on stage at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night. The "God's Plan" hitmaker -- real name Aubrey Graham -- was honored as Artist of the Decade. After his...