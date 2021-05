ROCHESTER, MINN. - There is never a dull moment with the St. Cloud State University softball team, especially at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) tournament. After upended Winona State University Thursday, they Huskies were looking to pull off another upset, this time against #18 Minnesota State University-Mankato. While St. Cloud State came up short against the Mavericks, the Huskies staved up elimination, defeating the University of Sioux Falls 7-6 later in the afternoon.