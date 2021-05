The official Pokemon GO blog has revealed that they are running a special event in the popular smartphone augmented reality game. The company has already announced Xerneas’s recent arrival in Pokemon GO and now its preparing to unleash the Legendary Pokemon Yveltal in the Luminous Legends Y event. The special event will also see Dark-type Pokemon springing up more often the wild and you will also see Pancham hatching from Strange Eggs. Here’s what you need to know direct from the official Pokemon GO blog: