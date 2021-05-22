Pratt: Faith means knowing someday the rain will fall and the sun will shine again

I started off on the wrong foot with flowering vines. Early on I attended a horticultural lecture on native plants and was introduced to a native Begonia named Cross Vine. I could hardly wait until I found one for sale. About the same time, we constructed a trellis and overhead structures that needed a green growing covering. We were talked into planting Wisteria. The Wisteria required untold hours of pruning attempting to control its growth. As it matured it wrapped itself around the vertical supports so vigorously that the supports began to twist in spite of the fact they were cemented in place. Meanwhile the Begonia reached the top of a very tall mature pine tree while producing attractive yellow orange tubular flowers in the spring that were equally as pretty on the ground as well as on the vine. I then discovered it traveled horizontally on top of the ground and by underground branches. I learned first-hand the term stoloniferous. We found it many yards away from the original planting. It took years to get rid of both vines. I used to tell visitors not to stand still too long by either one. I bet there are still remnants of the Begonia present at Smith Gilbert Gardens 50 years later. It might even be in the next county by now. No more vines for me which in retrospect was a shame as I missed the pleasures of the Queen of vines, Clematis. Now I enjoy them in other’s yards only because I live in the woods with very little direct sunlight.