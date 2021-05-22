newsbreak-logo
Costilla County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL HUERFANO...WESTERN LAS ANIMAS AND SOUTHWESTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM MDT At 1259 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Spanish Peaks, or 13 miles east of Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, moving north at 50 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Walsenburg and Colorado City.

Huerfano County, CO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Huerfano, Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Huerfano; Las Animas The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Spring Burn Scar in South Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado Western Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 146 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow moving through the Big Branch and Indian Creeks. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn Scar. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Spring Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, southern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, Cuchara and Cuchara Pass. This includes the following high risk locations Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek and County Road 421 near Indian Creek. This includes the following streams and drainages Cucharas River, North Fork Purgatoire River, South Fork West Indian Creek, and Cucharas Creek. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Las Animas County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Las Animas THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Las Animas County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Las Animas THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Custer County, CO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Custer, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Junkins Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Custer; Pueblo The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Junkins Burn Scar in Northeastern Custer County in southeastern Colorado West Central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 216 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Junkins Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow moving through the South Hardscrabble and North Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Junkins Burn Scar. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Junkins Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eastern Junkins Burn Scar, Wetmore and Beulah. This includes the following high risk locations Hardscrabble Creek near County Road 389, Beulah Water Intake, Forest Road 387 Bridge at South Hardscrabble Creek, Northcreek Road county line to Red Mountain Camp and Northcreek Road from Red Mountain Camp to Beulah. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Chaffee County, CO

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 21:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, except 6 to 10 inches above 8000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Sawatch, Mosquito, northern Sangre de Cristo, and Wet Mountains, Pikes Peak, Teller and northern El Paso Counties. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 14:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 pm this evening for gusty winds, low relative humidity values, dry fuels, and high Haines indices for Fire Weather Zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND HIGH HAINES INDICES, FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 224. * Winds...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread and growth. * Haines...6.
Custer County, CO

Winter Storm Warning issued for Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft, Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 11:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet and Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with slick and snow covered roads.
Chaffee County, CO

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 04:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 7 inches...with most of the accumulating snow occuring above 8000 feet. * WHERE...The eastern Sawatch range between 9000 and 11000 feet, the lower elevations of the Sangre De Cristo and Wet mountains and northern Fremont county. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could difficult across the higher areas due to slushy roads at times and poor visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.