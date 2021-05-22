newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Government negotiation works — COVID vaccines are proof

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o0KYd_0a89o1Ng00

The United States is awash in COVID-19 vaccines – so much, in fact, that mass vaccination sites around the country are shutting down as demand for the shots begins to wane.

Our European friends haven’t been so fortunate.

European countries have long negotiated the prices of their medicines — an approach that results in their citizens paying far less than what Americans pay for the exact same drugs. A recent analysis by the Government Accountability Office found that Americans pay on average four times more for their drugs than the French, who negotiate their drug prices.

But in an unusual reversal of roles during the pandemic, the United States aggressively pursued a strategy to buy vaccines in bulk at negotiated rates. The federal government underwrote the cost of production, manufacturing and distribution, and snapped up vaccines in a move that guaranteed sales for pharmaceutical companies and removed most financial risk to them.

The decision has resulted in the distribution of 279.4 million shots and counting in a few short months, allowing families to reunite, schools to consider reopening, and the economic engine to chug back to life. This happened alongside reports of large profits for vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna.

The European Union, imposing budget constraints on themselves and unable to reach a consensus, opted for a different approach — something more akin to the free-market way that Americans usually buy drugs. This has resulted in a sluggish rollout — only 10 percent of European adults are fully vaccinated versus nearly 40 percent of Americans — and a prolonging of the pandemic.

Consider this a lesson about government involvement in the prescription drug market.

The traditional American approach to drug purchases works for some drugs. But what we’ve learned from this pandemic is that like the COVID vaccine, when large amounts of prescription drugs are needed to treat a public health crisis like insulin for diabetes, or PrEP for HIV, government intervention can facilitate both innovation and access.

Congress is once again debating ways to lower drug prices and President Joe Biden has thrown his support behind a plan to give Medicare, one of the nation’s largest purchasers of drugs, the ability to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies the prices it will pay for medicines.

Pharmaceutical companies have long warned that this kind of government involvement would stifle innovation and hurt consumers. The industry — in an effort to protect its profits — has sowed fear that drug pricing reform would handcuff research and development, kill innovation as we know it, and lead to “lost cures” that never make it to market.

The fast-track development of COVID-19 has demonstrated that the government can be a constructive and responsible partner with the industry.

Public investment in research combined with guaranteed sales at an agreed upon price resulted in an unprecedented pace of research, development and distribution. The American people got innovative drugs in record time. These breakthrough technologies are widely available in neighborhood grocery stores, clinics and pharmacies. They are administered at no cost to those who want them.

The pharmaceutical companies have profited handsomely. In a recent earnings call with investors, Pfizer said it expected its vaccine would result in $26 billion in sales in a single year alone.

Meanwhile, this cooperative venture between the government and drug-makers provided a solid foundation not only for the development of new products, but also first-of-its-kind innovation. Researchers are already building off the mRNA technology used to create the COVID-19 vaccines to study potential vaccines against malaria and other life-threatening diseases.

The vaccine story suggests that a restructuring of the relationship between the government and the industry can be accomplished in a manner that benefits American patients and taxpayers while keeping the industry financially healthy. There is much that can be improved in industry performance beyond just lower prices. Recall, that only about one-third of new drugs are truly innovative. The remaining are marginal tweaks to existing, highly profitable drugs that offer few if any additional clinical benefits beyond what’s already available.

A well-designed public policy would allow the government to balance true innovation, paying generously for the drugs that work and provide real value and paying less for the ones that don’t.

Negotiation accompanied by infrastructure and innovation investments can balance both the budget and the need for scientific breakthroughs, making innovative therapies accessible and affordable.

Americans deserve better than what they are currently getting. As the masks come off and businesses reopen, Congress can work to turn the success of the COVID-19 vaccine into the new normal, lower the price of drugs and continue to champion true innovation.

Richard Frank is the Margaret T. Morris Professor of Health Economics in the Department of Health Care Policy at Harvard Medical School. He previously served as Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation in the Department of Health and Human Services.

Mark Miller is the Executive Vice President of Health Care at Arnold Ventures. He is the former executive director of Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC), a nonpartisan agency that makes Medicare recommendations to Congress.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

217K+
Followers
20K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Drug Prices#Negotiation#Hiv Vaccine#Government Intervention#Government Policy#Federal Intervention#Americans#French#The European Union#Congress#Medpac#Harvard Medical School#Arnold Ventures#Potential Vaccines#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccine Makers#Government Involvement#Mass Vaccination Sites#Medicines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Worldmadison

Bloomberg News: The US must do more to vaccinate the world

The Biden administration’s decision to begin sharing U.S.-authorized COVID-19 vaccines with the rest of the world is welcome news. Now coronavirus czar Jeff Zients, who will lead U.S. efforts to fight the pandemic abroad, must swiftly craft a global vaccine strategy that’s as focused, ambitious and effective as the one that’s worked so well domestically.
Public HealthDaily Times

Corporations Encourage Employee Vaccination but Stop Short of Mandates

This story also ran on U.S. News & World Report. It can be republished for free. Many of the companies with the largest number of employees say they’ll do almost anything to encourage their employees to get vaccinated. But a survey of some of them found that none would be inclined to mandate shots as a condition for holding a job.
PharmaceuticalsToledo Blade

U.S. must have vaccine distribution plan

The Biden Administration’s decision to begin sharing U.S.-authorized coronavirus vaccines with the rest of the world is welcome news. Now coronavirus czar Jeff Zients, who will lead U.S. efforts to fight the pandemic abroad, must swiftly craft a global vaccine strategy that’s as focused, ambitious and effective as the one that’s worked so well domestically.
Pharmaceuticalsbeckershospitalreview.com

Americans favor vaccine mandates over vaccine passports, study shows

Sixty-two percent of American adults said they support federal, state and local governments requiring citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19, while just 27.5 percent said they supported businesses' use of vaccine passports, according to survey results released May 20 by the COVID States Project. The COVID States Project, a multiuniversity...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Workers matter and government works: eight lessons from the Covid pandemic

Maybe it’s wishful thinking to declare the pandemic over in the US, and presumptuous to conclude what lessons we’ve learned. So consider this a first draft. We couldn’t have survived without millions of warehouse, delivery, grocery and hospital workers literally risking their lives. Yet most of these workers are paid squat. Amazon touts its $15 minimum wage but it totals only about $30,000 a year. Most essential workers don’t have health insurance or paid leave. Many of their employers (including Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, to take but two examples) didn’t give them the personal protective equipment they needed.
Public HealthMiami Herald

Californians back proof of COVID vaccine or negative test at workplaces, other venues

LOS ANGELES — As California’s businesses reopen, a majority of state residents are in support of allowing entertainment venues require proof that their patrons are vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19, and for some employers to require vaccinations of workers, according to a statewide poll conducted by the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California, Berkeley that was funded in part by the Los Angeles Times.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
AFP

US government database exploited by Covid-19 vaccine critics

Misinformation has repeatedly undermined America's response to Covid-19, encouraging people to view the disease as trivial and to ignore measures meant to minimize the risk posed by the coronavirus. Covid-19 vaccine skeptics are exploiting official data to undermine confidence in the shots, misrepresenting statistics from a US government-run database as evidence that the doses are routinely killing Americans.
Mountain Village, COThe Daily Planet

Governments reviewing mask mandates

When it comes to clarity about wearing face coverings, the issue is as murky as the San Miguel River during spring runoff. But Wednesday, during a meeting of the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners, officials will be taking a look at the county’s current mask mandate in relation to current data, as well as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recently released, more lenient guidelines. Mountain Village Town Council is meeting Thursday and has agendized a review of the town’s policy with an eye to whatever the county decides Wednesday.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Popular Science

The WHO approved China’s easy-storage Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

Earlier this past week, President Biden announced that his administration would support waiving intellectual property rights on COVID-19 vaccines, as countries across the world like India and Brazil face new infection spikes. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has granted emergency approval for one of China’s COVID-19 vaccines, which crucially does not require special freezer storage.
Public Healthfox5dc.com

COVID-19 vaccine boosters likely needed every 9 to 12 months, Moderna president says

LOS ANGELES - COVID-19 vaccine booster shots may be necessary every nine to 12 months, according to Dr. Stephen Hoge — the president of vaccine manufacturer Moderna. "That probably looks like boosting on a nine to 12 month after primary series as an annual booster for now, at least while we’re continuing to see the evolution of the virus," Hoge said during an earnings call Thursday.
TravelPosted by
Axios

Majority back vaccine proof requirements for travel, schools and work

Most Americans support requiring proof they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 before traveling, going to school or going to work, a recent survey by Verywell found. Why it matters: The idea of vaccine "passports" emerged early as a potential tool to reopen economies. But they've turned into a political flashpoint in several Republican-led states — and raised plenty of logistical challenges.
U.S. PoliticsSlate

The Constitution Requires the U.S. to Offer Vaccine Passports

The concept of vaccine passports has opened a new fissure in the COVID culture wars. Many liberals and libertarians—and a slim majority of Americans—support them, while many conservatives call them unjust, even unconstitutional discrimination. On this last point, however, U.S. constitutional law is clear: The government can limit certain rights and privileges to the vaccinated, especially during a pandemic. So the more pertinent question now isn’t whether vaccine passports are allowed; it’s whether they are required—whether the Constitution entitles vaccinated people to receive exemptions from many COVID restrictions. We believe it does.
U.S. PoliticsNaturalNews

Government caught “scrubbing” Covid-19 vaccine injuries and deaths

(Natural News) Dr. Peter McCullough, one of the world’s premiere medical doctors who specializes in treating the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), told journalist Alex Newman during a recent interview that the United States government is lying about the true number of Chinese Virus vaccine reactions that are occurring. The government’s strategy,...