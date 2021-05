WILMINGTON — Last Thursday, the Wilmington High School wrestling team opened its season with a meet against Winchester and fell just short, 34-29. Five members of the Wildcats' team took home victories including Joe Ganley (138) with a 15-0 win over Kieran Bell, Julien Cella (145) with his first varsity victory, as he pinned Joey Testa, Dylan Clerico at 160, Stephen Smolinsky pinned George Jia at 182-pounds and Shane Penney won by forfeit at 132 pounds. That was his 99th career win. On Tuesday night he won his 100th and the Town Crier will have more on that in next week's edition.