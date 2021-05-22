Jiffy Lube commissions local artists to paint huge murals on its stores
Jiffy Lube of Indiana is commissioning Region artists to paint huge murals on a few of its Northwest Indiana stores. The oil change shop has been partnering with the Arts Council of Indianapolis since 2016 to hire artists to create large-scale murals on store exteriors around the state. It's part of Jiffy Lube's larger Growing People Through Work program, which supports employees and the communities it serves.www.nwitimes.com