It’s been a fun season, it’s been a frustrating season, it’s been a hopeful season but mostly it’s been too short of a season. Just as the team was starting to really come together and we get a glimpse of even more of our prized prospects; they end it for us. There have been countless great moments this season and there will be nothing better than to close this season with a glorious win against the Maple Leafs before they head out to another embarrassing playoff performance.