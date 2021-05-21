newsbreak-logo
Miami softball falls to Notre Dame in NCAA regional

By John Boyle
Journal-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami RedHawks softball team dropped a 3-2 decision to Notre Dame on Friday in the NCAA Lexington Regional at John Cropp Stadium. The RedHawks (46-9) broke a scoreles tie with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Mackenzie Moore and an RBI single by Adriana Barlow.

