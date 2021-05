MORGANTOWN, W. Va. -- Despite a late rally, the Miami University baseball team fell against the West Virginia Mountaineers by a score of 7-6. The eighth inning was the difference-maker in the contest, as the Mountaineers scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to take the win. Miami got on the board in the ninth inning to respond with a scoring play from Benji Brokemond. However, WVU escaped the final inning to hand the RedHawks the loss. The RedHawks fall to 21-23 on the season, while the Mountaineers improve to 19-23. HOW IT HAPPENED: