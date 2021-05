In the decades that Pixar has been making movies there have been so many relationships that have brought a tear to our eye. Whether it's Carl and Ellie in Up, WALL-E and Eve in WALL-E, or the friendship of Buzz and Woody. But perhaps no relationship means more to fans than that of Sully and Boo in Monsters Inc. The two characters formed a bond with each other in the film and with the audience that fell in love with therm. However, if fans were hoping to see more from Sully and Boo in the new Disney+ series Monsters at Work, they will be disappointed as Boo will not appear in the series.