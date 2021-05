It's generally felt that Champions League defeat to Chelsea spelt the end of an era at Real Madrid with many calling for a changing of the guard. Over the years, the Champions League has served as a barometer for Real Madrid. Chelsea's comprehensive win in this year's semi-final where the English side outclassed 'Los Blancos' in both games has served as a wake-up call for the executives at the LaLiga side with calls for a generational overhaul as Madrid failed to qualify for a major European final for the third successive year.