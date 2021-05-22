newsbreak-logo
﻿Air conditioning, ADA accessibility, Esdohr House repairs top needs for Jefferson Memorial Park, based on survey results; Ald. Gardiner, JMPAC to host larger community meeting

By nadignewspapers@aol.com
nadignewspapers.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaking Jefferson Memorial Park “more destination friendly” was a common theme mentioned by residents at a May 21 meeting in which possible infrastructure improvements for the the park were discussed. One resident said that she would like to see regular outdoor concerts there during the summer. “Then I don’t have...

