﻿Air conditioning, ADA accessibility, Esdohr House repairs top needs for Jefferson Memorial Park, based on survey results; Ald. Gardiner, JMPAC to host larger community meeting

On Thursday, June 3, Absolute Concrete, in cooperation with Bolton and Menk, the City, and the Indianola Chamber, will host two open house meetings regarding the upcoming Square Reconstruction Project. The project is scheduled to officially begin on Monday, June 14. The purpose of these open house meetings is to introduce the general contractor, discuss proposed timelines for the project, and allow for business and property owners to meet and ask questions of the contractors. These meetings will take place at the Sagewood Events Venue (117 E Salem Ave) at 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM. An invitation to these open house meetings is linked below.