As the final buzzer sounded inside Capital One Arena on Sunday afternoon, fans treated the home team to a standing ovation. The energy in the building was palpable as the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets, 110-105, to favorably position themselves heading into the NBA’s new play-in tournament. With the win, the Wizards secured the eighth seed in the tournament and will earn an official playoff berth if they win either of their next two games.