Earlier this year, Volkswagen revealed that it's testing Argo AI's self-driving system on its prototype electric ID.Buzz vans. Now, the automaker has announced that it's preparing ID.Buzz vans capable of Level 4 autonomy and that they'll be ready for the commercial transport of goods and passengers by 2025. Level 4 autonomy means the vehicle can fully drive itself, though a driver can still take over if needed. Also, full self-driving is only limited to certain locations. In other words, it's expecting the van to offer robotaxi services with drivers behind the wheel in a few years' time.