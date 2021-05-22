newsbreak-logo
CBS Sports Predicts Texas' Robinson To Win 2021 Heisman

By Cole Thompson
Posted by 
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l8iyV_0a89nOdL00

Although the Heisman Trophy has been in the hands of quarterbacks for most of the 21st century, running backs fall right below the gunslingers. Prior to Alabama's DeVonta Smith hoisting the trophy in 2020, Derrick Henry was the last non-QB to take home the honors.

Will Texas' Bijan Robinson be next?

According to CBS Sports' Chip Patterson, he predicts that Robinson will win next season’s Heisman Trophy following a plentiful first season on the Forty Acres.

“Maybe the Heisman electorate has also gotten tired of the quarterback run, and Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith's 2020 win was a turning point in the way voters think about contenders,” Patterson said. “Smith matched statistical excellence with the intangible recognition that he was simply the most outstanding player on the field. Robinson has the potential to match that profile with his explosiveness leading to highlight-worthy plays and the all-purpose nature of how he could be used in Texas' offense basically guarantees yards and touchdowns both on the ground and through the air. Steve Sarkisian thrived as a game-planner and play-caller by moving Smith around and getting him the ball in space with Alabama last year, and he can do the same with Robinson with similar end-of-year results.”

: Longhorns RB Commit Jaydon Blue Opts Out of Senior Season

There might not have been a more talented runner in the Big 12 down the stretch last season than Robinson. In his final two games, the Tuscon, AZ native recorded 355 rushing yards and four touchdowns in just 19 carries.

For the season, Robinson rushed for 703 yards (8.2 yards per carry) and four touchdowns.

Under Sarkisian's direction, the hope is for similar results to that of former Alabama star Najee Harris. Not only was the now-Steeler useful as a runner, he was dynamic in the passing game, recording 43 catches for 449 yards and four touchdowns on the way to a perfect 13-0 season.

: Could Former Longhorns OT Samuel Cosmi Be Starting Week 1 in Washington?

According to the odds by William Hill, Robinson sits at the No. 8 spot in the country in the race to win college football's most prized award. He also is the only running back to crack the top 10 entering Week 1 of the new campaign.

The names before him include Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler (+550), Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei (+700), Alabama's Bryce Young (+900), Georgia's JT Daniels (+1200), North Carolina's Sam Howell (+1500), Miami's D'Eriq King (+1400), and USC QB Kedon Slovis (+2000)

Arizona State's Jayden Daniels and Ole Miss' Matt Corral round out the top 10.

What do you think of Robinson's odds? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

