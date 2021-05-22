Student assessment presentation for School Committee

Let us be clear from the start of this letter- our only motivation in writing this, is to support the building of a new Senior Center. To that point, we would like to see a continuity in Leadership for the next few years in Wilmington. Although we are sure there is more to the story than what appears on the surface, we would ask, that for the sake of our Senior Citizen population, that the Board of Selectmen continue to move forward with the present Town Manager. Replacing him in the middle of three major feasibility studies, if one counts the Wildwood School, would seem to be a huge stumbling block to completion of the architectural plans in a timely fashion. Certainly, a change in leadership would necessitate a transition period and possibly derail the progress we have made to date. Whether we agree or disagree with the Town Manager, with 34 years in Wilmington, he has certainly put in the time and effort and kept our town in a position where we can contemplate these improvements.