Wilmington, MA

Student assessment presentation for School Committee

By Lizzy Hill News Correspondent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON — Last Wednesday night, the School Committee received two presentations on student assessment and dyslexia screening. The purpose of the first presentation, as explained by Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand, was to provide insight to the community on the work that educators have done to gather information that would inform teaching for the rest of the school year and into the fall.

