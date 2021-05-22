Apply now for the 2022 Worth the Trust Scholarship!

Do you know a high school student who wants to see student press freedom signed into law in your state? Are they ready to take on an increased role in the New Voices movement?. Tell them to apply now for the NEW VOICES STUDENT LEADERS INSTITUTE, a free, four-day program for students to develop their leadership and organizing skills, expand their role as leaders within the New Voices movement, and identify a strategy that could be instrumental in your state’s New Voices efforts.