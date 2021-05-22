newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Logic, Madlib's MadGic Collaboration Release New Song 'Raddest Dad'

By Daniel Kreps
Register Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadGic, a collaboration between Logic and the producer Madlib, have released their second single “Raddest Dad.”. The new track follows “Mars Only Pt. 3,” a surprise release in April given the Logic’s “retirement.” The artwork for “Raddest Dad” features Logic and his son on the cover, with the rapper proclaiming at the song’s end, “When you grow up in the hood without a male role model / And your momma turn to the bottle / Give a damn about status, who the baddest / I just wanna be the raddest dad as I can be.”

www.registercitizen.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madlib
Person
Roc Marciano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars#Pop Music#Rapper#New Music#Music Producer#Quasimoto#Song#Collaboration#Love#Stereogum#Logic States#Audio#Artwork#Reverse Speech Segment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Black Enterprise

INTERVIEW: R&B Icon Macy Gray Inspires A Nation With New Music

Iconic R&B/soul singer-songwriter, Macy Gray has seen everything in the music industry during her acclaimed career. Among the most raw and recognizable voices in the industry, Gray’s style was hear far and wide on her debut album, On How Life, which went triple-platinum. So far, she has sold 25 million albums worldwide. The Grammy award-winning artist has appeared on television and acted alongside Denzel Washington in Training Day. Her sound–adult contemporary, mixed with hints of rock and roll, and high notes of soul–is unmatched.
Musicourcommunitynow.com

Top 5 New Songs Released This Week, May 2–9

We're covering Coldplay, Black Keys, PINK, and more!. It's our weekly song review where we dissect five new songs released this past week, May 2–9. Let us know what you think of our picks. "Higher Power" by Coldplay. Released: May 6, 2021. Album: Upcoming. Highlights:. Outstanding percussion setting the pace...
Musicratedrnb.com

Lyfe Jennings Releases New Song ‘What’

It’s been said that Black don’t crack. R&B veteran Lyfe Jennings gives us his personal experience of the culture mantra on his return single “What.”. Over a trap-soul production, Jennings experiments with a voicebox cadence, telling the story of how the woman he is pursuing is so beautiful that he questions it when she tells him her actual age.
Musicnextmosh.com

Fear Factory release new song “Fuel Injected Suicide Machine”

Share the post "Fear Factory release new song “Fuel Injected Suicide Machine”" West coast metallers Fear Factory have officially released their new song titled “Fuel Injected Suicide Machine” — stream the tune below. The fresh track appears on the band’s recently announced new full-length album dubbed ‘Aggression Continuum,’ which comes...
MusicRELEVANT Magazine

Judah & the Lion Releases A New Song That Gets Us in Our Feels

Alternative folk band Judah & the Lion have released a new track just in time for May’s Mental Health Awareness Month. “Help Me To Feel Again” encourages listeners to do work through the difficulty of feeling and living with their emotions, something lead vocalist and songwriter Judah Akers experienced personally throughout 2020.
Musictreblezine.com

Stream Sons of Kemet’s new album, Black to the Future

Sons of Kemet‘s new album Black to the Future, which is currently our Album of the Week, is out today via Impulse! Records. It’s the group’s third album, and features guest appearances from the likes of Moor Mother, Angel Bat Dawid, Kojey Radical, D Double E, Joshua Idehen and Lianne La Havas. It also alternately features some of the UK jazz group’s most stunning ballads and most intense moments of dissonance. The band also plans to tour behind the album in early 2022, and you can check out those dates below. In the meantime, you can stream Sons of Kemet’s Black to the Future in its entirety below.
Model, COantiMUSIC

New Model Army's Justin Sullivan Shares New Song 'Unforgiven'

New Model Army's Justin Sullivan is streaming a new song called "Unforgiven." The track is the third single from his forthcoming solo album "Surrounded." The record is Justin's sophomore solo effort and his first new solo release in 18 years. It is set to be released digitally on May 28th and a physical media release will follow on July 23rd.
Musicholycitysinner.com

Whitehall Releases Music Video for “Two Eight Ten”

South Carolina based indie-rock band Whitehall have shared a music video for “Two Eight Ten,” taken off of the band’s newest album Swordfish Catcher. You can see the video below. “‘Two Eight Ten’ started as a little melody I would sing in my head for about 3 months and then...
Musicwcsx.com

Dennis DeYoung’s New Song

Former member of STYX just happened to release a new song the same day STYX announced their new album…. Dennis’s new song is called ” The Last Guitar Hero” and features Tom Morello on guitar. You can find it on his new album album “26 East, Vol. 2”
MusicNME

Jay Park is reportedly collaborating with Wiz Khalifa on a new song

American-Korean rapper-singer Jay Park has reportedly collaborated with Wiz Khalifa on a new song. According to a report by South Korean news outlet Dailian, the former 2PM member will be releasing a song with Wiz Khalifa as part of 7SIX9 Entertainment’s DreamX Project. The track is slated for a July release, the publication claims.
Musicmetalinjection

Please Mosh To YAUTJA's New Song "The Weight"

Yautja is making their Relapse Records debut come May 21 with their new album The Lurch. You can stream the new single "The Weight" right now alongside a music video by Jerry Roe of Friendship Commanders. Artwork for The Lurch was done by Brandon Guerts (Pig Destroyer, Melt Banana). Pre-orders...