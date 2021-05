WILMINGTON — The Board of Selectmen re­ceived a number of re­quests at their meeting on Monday night to use town spaces before they got to announcements and new business. By vote, they proclaimed the week of May 2-8 as Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week, as proposed by Lynn A. Powers, MSW. In the request, Pow­ers shared that 50 percent of mental health issues be­gin before the age of 14. She also said that the fu­ture of our nation depends on today’s families and children’s health and wellbeing.