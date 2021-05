It feels like only yesterday that the inaugural season of The Challenge: All Stars began, but we're already at the final. The season has flown by due to the combination of it having fewer episodes than a normal season (which is how we got all the players who are parents to compete since it was a shortened production schedule) and because it's been fun. Compared to the torturous slog of Double Agents, a.k.a. the season that just wouldn't end, All Stars has been like the vacation we all desperately needed. I'm really sad it's almost over but I'm holding out hope that this won't be a one-off because All Stars is what the fans want and deserve. Hey Paramount+, are you listening?!