NBA

How to watch Game 1 of Celtics-Nets 2021 NBA playoff series

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
The NBA Playoffs are here, and first up is Game 1 between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics, which you can watch on News 5.

The Nets superteam, assembled with the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, will look to take down a Celtics team coming off a play-in tournament win. The Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown, who recently had surgery on his wrist.

Do head coach Brad Stevens and a Celtics team sans their best player stand a chance against a healthy Big Three of Harden, Irving and Durant? Can former Cleveland Cavalier Tristan Thompson and two-time All-Defensive First Teamer Marcus smart contain Brooklyn? We'll get an idea on Saturday.

Here's how to catch all of the action:

  • Watch Game 1 right here on News 5. Tip off is at 8 p.m.
  • Viewers can watch the game on the ABC app and on ABC.com with a cable TV provider or livestreaming service login as well.
  • The game can also be streamed via fuboTV .

