Phil Mickelson Leads After 2nd Round of PGA Championship

By Steve Sweitzer
thelascopress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKiawah Island Golf Resort, Kiawah Island, SC — May 20, 2021. The last golf major won by Phil Mickelson was the 2013 (British) Open Championship. Phil has continued to play competitively on the PGA Tour, winning the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, despite qualifying for the PGA Tour Champions circuit after turning 50-years old in June of 2020.

