newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

US to Vaccinate South Korean Forces

By The latest news, weather, and sports at your fingertips!
yournewsnet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in pledged to form a comprehensive partnership to "accelerate vaccine rollout to the world." Biden announced that the U.S. would vaccinate 550,000 South Korean service members who serve alongside U.S. forces on the peninsula. "Both for their sake as...

www.yournewsnet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Moon Jae In
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Forces#U S Forces#U S Allies#Vaccine Doses#Ap#The White House#Americans#Fox News Channel#Global Vaccine Diplomacy#Global Vaccine Supplies#Vaccine Rollout#Democracy#Policy Conditions#Service Members#Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
World War II
Related
POTUSNBC News

Biden taps Tom Nides for ambassador to Israel

WASHINGTON — White House and other Biden administration officials tell NBC News that President Joe Biden has selected former Deputy Secretary of State Thomas Nides to be U.S. ambassador to Israel. One administration official says Nides has already been offered the position. A White House spokesperson told NBC they were...
Atlanta, GAaccesswdun.com

South Korean President visits SK Innovation facility

South Korean President Moon Jae-In visited the SK Innovation facility in Jackson County Saturday, one day after meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Moon was joined by Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, as well as Gov. Brian Kemp during his visit to the South Korea-based battery manufacturer's Commerce facility.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Bad Moon falling: South Korean leader falters in summit with Biden

The most anti-American president in South Korea’s history Biden-live-updates/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">visited Washington on Friday. It does not appear that President Moon Jae-in got what he really wanted. He smiled through a long day of diplomacy but undoubtedly left disappointed and upset. In fact, it appears Moon lost ground on...
Worldb975.com

South Korea’s Moon vows to work with U.S. to denuclearize Korean peninsula

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday said his country would work closely with the United States to achieve a complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. Moon, speaking to reporters after a private meeting with President Joe Biden, said the world welcomed the United States’ return to...
WorldDerrick

South Korea's Moon to nudge Biden on North Korea diplomacy

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is hoping Friday's White House meeting with President Joe Biden will lead to renewed diplomatic urgency by the U.S. on curbing North Korea’s nuclear program. The White House, however, is signaling that it is taking a longer view on one of the most difficult foreign policy challenges Biden faces.
Worldgzeromedia.com

What We’re Watching: Israel-Hamas truce, South Korean pardon, weird vaccine incentives

Israel and Hamas agree to ceasefire: After 11 days of intense violence, Israel and Hamas have agreed to an Egypt-brokered ceasefire that goes into effect Friday at 2 am local time. Since May 10, Hamas has fired more than 4,000 rockets at Israeli cities, resulting in a dozen deaths and scores of injuries, while Israel has carried out hundreds of air and ground strikes on Gaza, leaving the Palestinian death toll at more than 200. Now both sides have reportedly agreed to stop fighting without conditions. Each will claim a victory of sorts: Israel says it has seriously degraded Hamas' terrorist infrastructure, setting the group back many years, while Hamas will assert itself as the real protector of Jerusalem and boast of its successes in firing long-range munitions at Israel. How long the Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds is a big question, but another major challenge will be dealing with clashes within Israel, where tensions between Jews and Arabs have soared.
U.S. Politicsajot.com

US, South Korea announce vaccine, semiconductor partnership

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced an agreement to deepen cooperation in a range of industries including pharmaceutical companies making Covid-19 vaccines, electric-vehicle batteries and semiconductor producers. “The importance of this bilateral relationship for both nations cannot be overstated,” Raimondo said. “As we recover...
MinoritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'It would be "racist" if this was a Republican': Kamala Harris is condemned for wiping her hand on her trousers after shaking it with South Korean president

Kamala Harris was condemned for wiping her hand on her trousers immediately after a handshake with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The Vice President met with Moon Jae-in on Friday as part of Joe Biden's second in-person session with a foreign leader since coming to office, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Maricopa County, AZPosted by
CNN

He couldn't take Trump's lies anymore

Stephen Richer tried to stay out of it. "But I am human," the Maricopa County, Arizona, election official wrote for CNN Opinion, "I have my limits." He tweeted "this is unhinged" after former President Trump repeated a lie about a missing election database.
HealthRepublic

The Latest: Big gaps in US vaccine rates in South, Northeast

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A distinct geographic pattern has emerged in the U.S. drive to vanquish the coronavirus – the highest vaccination rates are concentrated in the Northeast, while the lowest are mostly in the South. Experts say the gap reflects a multitude of factors, including political leanings, religious beliefs, and...