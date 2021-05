Duke basketball is closely eyeing a prime UNC basketball recruiting target. The UNC basketball coaches have been in contact with Sylvan Hills (Ark.) shooting guard Nick Smith Jr. for about a year now and extended an offer to the four-star junior back in December. Meanwhile, although their rival Duke basketball counterparts still have all of zero offers out to 2022 recruits, one could be in the works for the 6-foot-4, 185-pound jack of all backcourt trades.