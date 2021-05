Last week, I did a silly thing. After a pair of starts against Arizona and showcasing consistent ability to go six frames, I granted Sandy Alcántara the coveted Aces Gonna Ace label, one start before his first true test – the Los Angeles Dodgers. I was excited, I felt it was due and I did it with arrogance, naive to the effects of emotion, and I as watched along yesterday all I could think was I deserved this. After starting the game with an 0-2 count to Mookie Betts and walking him, he recovered with a pair of strikeouts and a groundout on a great 92 mph changeup. This was the ace. The Sandy of our dreams.