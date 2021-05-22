newsbreak-logo
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov not fined for high hit on the Bruins' Kevan Miller in Game 4

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL’s wheel of justice kept spinning on Saturday, spitting out its trademark: unpredictable and head-scratching results. Capitals winger Anthony Mantha received a $5,000 fine for running Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask late in Game 4. His teammate, Dmitry Orlov, was not penalized for a late, high hit that put Kevan Miller in the hospital Friday night, his actions earning a roughing major that shrank to a double minor upon official review.

