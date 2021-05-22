Capitals’ Dmitry Orlov not fined for high hit on the Bruins’ Kevan Miller in Game 4

Orlov provided a goal and an assist with four shots and three hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins. Orlov squared the game at 2-2 with a point blast midway through the second period, then he picked up an assist on Daniel Sprong's go-ahead tally just over six minutes later. The 29-year-old defenseman, who produced just one point in his first 16 games, has put together an excellent April with four goals and seven assists in 15 contests.