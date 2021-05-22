Canoeist Rescued on Lake Huron

File Photo ofHuron County Patrol Boat(source: Huron County Sheriff's Office) About 11:45 Saturday morning, Huron Central Dispatch received a 911 call about an individual in a canoe about a mile off shore of Wagener Park possibly being in distress. A good Samaritan on shore had been watching this individual as the winds continued to increase from the west and believed the the person was in trouble. Huron County Sheriff Department sent their 30 foot boat from Port Austin while Harbor Beach Firemen launched their rescue Zodiac boat and headed toward the area where the canoeist was now nearly 2 miles offshore. The canoeist was eventually brought aboard the rescue boat and he and his canoe were brought back to shore unharmed.