newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huron County, MI

Canoeist Rescued on Lake Huron

By Dave Maurer
wsgw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFile Photo ofHuron County Patrol Boat(source: Huron County Sheriff's Office) About 11:45 Saturday morning, Huron Central Dispatch received a 911 call about an individual in a canoe about a mile off shore of Wagener Park possibly being in distress. A good Samaritan on shore had been watching this individual as the winds continued to increase from the west and believed the the person was in trouble. Huron County Sheriff Department sent their 30 foot boat from Port Austin while Harbor Beach Firemen launched their rescue Zodiac boat and headed toward the area where the canoeist was now nearly 2 miles offshore. The canoeist was eventually brought aboard the rescue boat and he and his canoe were brought back to shore unharmed.

www.wsgw.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
County
Huron County, MI
City
Port Austin, MI
City
Lake, MI
Huron County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Caro, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canoe#Lake Huron#Accident#Miles Austin#Sheriff S Office#Huron Central Dispatch#Harbor Beach Firemen#Boat#Sheriff Kelly Hanson#Paddle Sports#Winds#Wagener Park#Samaritan#Distress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Huron County, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Upper Thumb COVID: 17 new cases, two new deaths

There were 17 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths reported across the Upper Thumb by the state in its two-day report May 17. According to state data, Huron County saw a two-day increase of two new coronavirus cases and no deaths. Testing data showed Huron County saw a zero percent positivity rate on May 15 and May 16, with a combined 65 tests processed. To date Huron County has seen 3,024 confirmed cases and 70 deaths.
Huron County, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Single digit COVID increase in Upper Thumb

The Upper Thumb saw its best coronavirus update in more than a month with only nine new coronavirus cases being reported by the state May 14. According to the state, Huron County saw the region's smallest increase with only one new case, bringing the county to 3,018 confirmed cases and 70 deaths.
Port Austin, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Tiny boat arrives in Port Austin from Oscoda

MacKenzie Prill was walking along with her dog on a beach near her Port Austin home on May 5 when they came across something ]that traveled a long way from its home. While playing fetch, Prill’s dog had ran past the ball and instead found a tiny wooden boat painted red, white, and blue that had washed ashore.
Huron County, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Huron County airport runways to be rehabed this summer

This summer, the runways at the Huron County Memorial Airport will undergo long-planned rehabilitation work to keep them from deteriorating. The shorter runway, which is 3,500 feet long, will be down for two weeks as it is being repaired. The longer runway, which is 5,009 feet long, will be down for two months, June and July, as it gets repaired.
Huron County, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Building up Key North as the place to be

People who have driven through downtown Caseville have no doubt noticed one store on Main Street that is the heart of the town’s identity as Key North. Since they bought the property in 1993, Rob Pillsworth and his wife Linda have turned it from a space that held a candy store, sub shop, and T-shirt space, into the place in Huron County to buy beachwear, merchandise with the Key North moniker on it, and listen to Jimmy Buffet music while shopping.
Huron County, MIwitl.com

The Defunct Town of Port Crescent and Its ‘Haunted’ Cemetery

What happened to Port Crescent? This former Huron County town in Michigan's Thumb was one of Saginaw Bay's most productive, successful towns, with residents making a darn good living in the lumber trade. Thumbwind states that of the numerous establishments in Port Crescent, there was a barrel factory, two blacksmith...
Michigan StateHuron Daily Tribune

MSU extension hosting waste collection event

Huron County’s Michigan State Extension will be hosting its annual household hazardous waste collection on June 5 in order to reduce waste going into local landfills. Shelly Sowles, the event coordinator, said that this event brings in about 1,500 pounds of waste that is kept out of landfills. Some of...
Bay County, MIweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bay; Genesee; Huron; Lapeer; Lenawee; Livingston; Macomb; Midland; Monroe; Oakland; Saginaw; Sanilac; Shiawassee; St. Clair; Tuscola; Washtenaw FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 7 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Huron County, MIHuron Daily Tribune

North Huron agriscience lab overrun by babies

The North Huron Schools agriscience program is facing a baby overload recently, and it is all for the benefit of learning. The program was amid more than 500 pheasant eggs hatching and recently had two baby goats — or kids — born last week. Advisor and teacher Joe Ankley said the school has been raising pheasants for release for several years, but recently after the completion of the school’s new agriscience building, students were able to observe the final stages of a goat’s pregnancy and childbirth, and another goat’s early motherhood.
Huron County, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Huron County at 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Upper Thumb had 11 new COVID-19 cases and one new COVID death according to the state’s daily COVID-19 report on Saturday, with Huron County reaching another grim milestone as a result. Huron County had five new confirmed cases and no deaths, with its numbers now at 3,000 confirmed cases...
Bay County, MIweather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Livingston, Midland, Saginaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bay; Genesee; Huron; Lapeer; Livingston; Midland; Saginaw; Sanilac; Shiawassee; St. Clair; Tuscola FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Huron County, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Water program seeks Huron County participants

About two-thirds of counties in Michigan have at least one citizen testing the water quality of their nearby lake. Huron County is among the remaining counties so far without a volunteer enrolled in the Michigan Clean Water Corps — a program operated by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. This is the final weekend for residents of the remaining counties to enroll and provide testing samples to learn more about the body of water in their backyard.
Elkton, MIHuron Daily Tribune

From the home to Elkton storefront

An online retail store based in Pigeon will soon open its first physical store in Elkton, with the owners hoping it becomes a recognized brand throughout Huron County. Bryan Logsdon and Allyson Kruse are moving their online operation in the former Rick's Graphics space along Main Street in Elkton, with plans to open Vibe Up! later this month.
Huron County, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Huron County sees increase of four COVID cases

There were 27 new coronavirus cases and one new death reported in the Upper Thumb by the state May 5. According to state data, Huron County saw an increase of only four new cases, bringing the county to 2,982 confirmed cases and 68 deaths. Tuscola County saw an increase of...
Huron County, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Copters coming to check transmission lines

It’s an effort to avoid being in a mess like Texas was. ITC, the company responsible for upkeep on high-voltage transmission towers across Michigan, is conducting aerial patrols to inspect Huron County’s tower locations later this month. The inspections are done via helicopter, requiring low-flying visits to various locations starting May 28.
Huron County, MIHuron Daily Tribune

This year the show will go on

Following more than a year of event cancellations, lockdowns and restrictions, Huron County residents have some hope on the horizon with the announcement that the Huron Community Fair will be held in 2021. “You had nine people sitting there, looking at each other wanting desperately to vote yes and wanting...
Huron County, MIHuron Daily Tribune

COVID: Upper Thumb sees two-day increase of 54 cases

There were 54 new coronavirus cases over a two-day period in the Upper Thumb, according to the state May 3. According to state data, Huron County saw an increase of 13 new coronavirus cases, bringing the county to 2,970 confirmed cases and 68 deaths. On Friday, April 30 Huron County had 2,948 confirmed cases.
Washtenaw County, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Watkins has bond revoked in Washtenaw County

Justen Watkins, a self-proclaimed leader of The Base, had his bond revoked in 14A-1 District Court in Washtenaw County May 7, in part due to charges he faces in Huron County. Watkins was recently charged with one count of breaking and entering in Huron County, which reportedly occurred while Watkins was out on bond.
Huron County, MIHuron Daily Tribune

No progress made on getting Oak Beach boat ramp open

As it continues to be closed, the boat launch at Oak Beach County Park is still seeing support from local residents who want it open back up. During a recent Huron County Board of Commissioners meeting, Commissioner Mary Babcock said she has been getting phone calls from residents complaining about the barricades still at the launch and how they used to kayak out of there.