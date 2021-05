Michigan, it’s right in our own backyard. We grew up on the Great Lakes in Ontario and crossing the border at Detroit was a regular event. We always took our easy border crossings from Canada for granted but that all changed in 2020. With the borders locked up for a bit longer, we are feeling nostalgic about our many road trips through Michigan. We realized that we had the chance to do some pretty amazing adventures and to inspire you to visit, we wanted to share the coolest things to do in northern Michigan. I think it will surprise you.