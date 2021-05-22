Young adults increasingly dying from COVID-19 in India
COVID-19 is increasingly killing young adults who have no underlying conditions as India is wracked by a deadly second wave of infection. “We’re seeing a higher number of young adults in this wave — 60 to 70 percent are younger than 60, of whom more than half are below 45,” said Reshma Tewari, director of critical care at Artemis hospital in the northern city of Gurgaon, in an interview with the Times of India. “Of those in ICU, deterioration is often rapid with many requiring ventilator support and aggressive treatment.”nypost.com