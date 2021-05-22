newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Epic Games Lawyer Jokes About Hoping His iPhone Still Works After Tim Cook Testimony in Antitrust Trial

By Joe Price
Complex
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, Apple CEO Tim Cook testified in front of court as the company’s ongoing legal battle with Fortnite creators Epic Games continues to unfold. Per Deadline, Cook defended the iOS App store during a testimony after Epic Games accused the company of being a “monopolist” in the drawn-out antitrust trial. Aside from Epic’s disagreement on how much of a commission Apple should take, the Fortnite and Unreal Engine developer said the tech giant makes it difficult for developers to allow customers to make transactions outside of the App Store ecosystem.

www.complex.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Antitrust#Trial Court#Apple Iphone#Ios App#Unreal Engine#The Apple Store#Verge#Battle Pass#V Bucks#The Ios App Store#The App Store#App Store Curation#Google Stadia#Jokes#Gaming Streaming Services#Ceo#Developers#Tech#Best Buy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Economy
News Break
Google
Country
China
Related
BusinessMacdaily News

Epic Games faces Apple in final day of antitrust courtroom battle

Lawyers for Apple and Fortnite-maker Epic Games on Monday began making their final arguments to a judge deciding whether the Cupertino Colossus is abusing a monopoly that hurts third-party software developers. Tim Higins for Dow Jones Newswires:. They began debating a familiar topic: how to define the market at the...
ComputersMacworld

WWDC 2021: How to watch Apple unveil iOS 15, macOS 12, and more on June 7

Updated 05/24/21: Apple has announced that WWDC will kick off with a keynote address at 10am PT on Monday, June 7. After pushing it back by several weeks due to the pandemic last year, Apple has announced that WWDC will return to its normal spot in early June. The conference will be held June 7-11 and will once again adhere to an all-online format that is free for all developers.
ComputersMacRumors Forums

New MacBook Pro Models Coming at WWDC, Suggests Leaker

Prosser provided no additional information, but there are new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in the works. The new MacBook Pros will feature the most radical redesign to the MacBook Pro lineup since 2016. Apple is planning to reintroduce the MagSafe port, and the 2021 MacBook Pro models will...
LawVentureBeat

Apple v. Epic antitrust trial closing arguments — Judge grills both sides on competition

The Apple vs. Epic Games antitrust trial closed today without closing arguments. Rather, the federal judge grilled both sides on the facts of the case and competition law. It was a lot less dramatic than other trials, but it did give a lot of insight into the mind of the U.S. District Court judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who asked questions that revealed either her thinking or her devil’s advocacy.
Cell PhonesMySanAntonio

They filter photos of the possible appearance of the iPhone 13

And although it doesn't really change much from the previous model, rumors have already started about what Apple's new smartphone model will look like. According to the Peng Store, the new iPhone could include a pink model. The smartphone store tweeted "iPhone 13 Pro Max Rose Pink coming December 2021,"...
Technologyprotocol.com

Apple and Epic lay it all on the table in final day of Fortnite trial

Epic v. Apple came to a close on Monday with a series of contentious back-and-forth debates in place of traditional closing arguments. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers wanted both companies to make their case for what the relevant market should be — is it mobile gaming, the entire gaming market, or the entirety of the iOS app ecosystem — and what kind of remedy might be appropriate. Should Apple have to open up iOS to alternative app stores, or should it be forced to simply allow alternative payment systems or, even narrower, just the ability to advertise cheaper payment systems outside the App Store?
Technologyrealclearpolicy.com

The Epic Trial to Squeeze More Profits from Apple

Over the last few weeks, gamers and journalists alike have been on the edge of their keyboards, listening to the California Courts conference line for the Epic v. Apple trial. The once-underdog Epic Games is now a 28.7 billion dollar company and stakeholder in a court case against the established Apple App Store.
BusinessSilicon Republic

Tim Cook defends Apple’s App Store as Epic trial winds down

Apple and Epic Games will make their final arguments today in a case that could have a major impact on how the App Store operates. Apple chief executive Tim Cook defended the iPhone maker’s App Store policies when he took the stand in the company’s court case against Epic Games.
Businesscompletemusicupdate.com

Apple boss takes to the stand in Epic App Store legal battle

Apple boss Tim Cook took to the witness stand on Friday as part of the ongoing legal battle between the tech giant and ‘Fortnite’ maker Epic Games over its App Store rules. He insisted that Apple only allowed in-app purchases via its own payments platform because of privacy and security concerns, while arguing that that policy didn’t create any competition law issues, because unhappy users could always shift to an Android phone.
Businessmediapost.com

Tim Cook Defends App Store Policies

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday defended the company's tight App Store policies, telling a federal judge that the company's rules for apps benefit consumers as well as developers. At the start of his four-hour long testimony, Cook told U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland that the...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

iPad Pro M1: what app developers can do with Apple’s new chipset

The iPad Pro 2021 augments the already niche-dominating iPad Pro 2020 in several ways, including expanding the RAM up to 16GB and the storage up to 2TB, both likely attractive to the tablet power users who had favored the top-tier devices. But implementing the M1 chipset – quite literally the same silicon powering the latest MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and iMac models – could dramatically expand what the newest iPad Pros are capable of.
Technologydvrplayground.com

Tim Cook CEO of Apple says threat profile of iPhone justifies App Store.

A government judge on Friday barbecued Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook about whether the iPhone producer’s App Store benefits from engineers, for example, “Fortnite” creator Epic Games are legitimized and whether Apple faces any genuine cutthroat strain to change its methodologies. Cook affirmed for over two hours in Oakland,...