Lincoln Lubsen pitches and hits Walsingham Academy to state baseball title

Lincoln Lubsen just missed pitching a perfect game Saturday, but the Walsingham Academy senior nonetheless manufactured the perfect ending to his high school baseball career.

Lubsen pitched a two-hitter and hit a home run in the Trojans’ 2-0 win over Carlisle School in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III state championship game at Shepherd Stadium. The title is the third consecutive for the Trojans (20-7-1), who won the D-III crown in 2018 and ’19 before COVID-19 postponed their three-peat bid for a year.

Lubsen was on fire from the start, retiring the first 13 batters without letting the ball get out of the infield for the first four innings. That Randolph-Macon College-bound Lubsen (7-0) was going up against a Campbell University recruit in Carlisle’s Garrett Kangas (5-1) was admittedly an incentive.

“My coach (Ian Heisel) is always telling me, ‘Those D-I guys overlooked you, so put it on the line,’” said Lubsen, who struck out nine and allowed only the two baserunners. “I think I went out there and did that today.”

Heisel said, “He’s a special kid and a special player, and he’s been lights-out all year. Whenever we needed a big win — in the first round of the TCIS, the TCIS championship game and this one — he’s a big-game pitcher.

“He’s a big, strong pitcher with an electric fastball who can handle any situation. He’s every coach’s dream, a 4.0 (grade-point average) student who works hard every day in practice and has gotten better every year from eighth grade to 12th.”

Lubsen threw his 87-88 mph fastball up in the zone through most of those first four innings, and the Chiefs (14-3) from the Martinsville area chased often. Then he baffled them by turning often to his curve late in the game.

The Chiefs’ Colin Cunningham broke up the perfect game with a one-out single up the middle in the fifth inning, but Lubsen promptly picked him off. With that kind of dominance, the Trojans needed little offense.

They scored their first run in the third inning, when Joey Masiak led off with a single and advanced to second on senior Sam Villeda’s bunt single. Masiak daringly scored from second base with two outs on Cody Christman’s slow-rolling infield single to shortstop that put the Trojans ahead 1-0.

“I watched them yesterday, and their shortstop struggled (to his right side) to field the ball,” Heisel said. “So once I saw the ball go underneath him and (Masiak) had a good round (at third base), we just had to send him.

“We wanted to be aggressive early to set the tone.”

Lubsen added the exclamation point to the three-peat. He cracked a Kangas fastball over the left-field wall in bottom of the sixth, then calmly retired the final three batters after Zach Craddock reached on a bad-hop single to start the seventh.

“Obviously getting that first state championship in program history was special,” Lubsen said of 2018. “But going out there my senior year and letting up just two hits, and hitting the home run, is something I couldn’t imagine.

“This is by far my most memorable outing. It’s something I’ll carry the rest of my life.”

Walsingham 2, Carlisle 0

Carlisle 000 000 0 - 0 2 0

Walsingham 001 001 x - 2 8 0

W-Lubsen (7-0), L-Kangas (5-1). HR-W, Lubsen.

