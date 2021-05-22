newsbreak-logo
Las Vegas Raiders release defensive end David Irving

The Las Vegas Raiders released defensive end David Irving, per the NFL’s transaction wire.

Irving, 27, served a league suspension before signing with the Raiders on Oct. 20. He recorded four tackles in two games last season while spending the majority of the campaign on the team’s practice squad.

Irving re-signed with the Raiders on a one-year deal in February.

Prior to initially joining the Raiders, Irving was removed from an indefinite suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy for a second time. He also has violated the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy on one occasion.

Irving had 56 tackles, 12.5 sacks and five forced fumbles in 37 games (10 starts) with the Dallas Cowboys from 2015-18. His best showing came in 2017, when he had seven sacks in eight games.

–Field Level Media

