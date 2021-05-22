newsbreak-logo
FHP: Nearly naked Florida woman leads troopers on high-speed chase in stolen car

A nearly naked Florida woman led state troopers on a chase in a reported stolen vehicle and, at times, reached 110 mph, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, a stolen 2009 Cadillac sedan was reported traveling southbound on Interstate 75 in Sumter County Saturday morning.

FHP said they located the car near mile marker 307 and attempted to stop it at mile marker 300. According to the report, the car fled from troopers, reaching 110 mph while changing lanes and passing on the shoulder.

The vehicle exited at mile marker 285 onto State Road 52 in Pasco County where it was later stopped by troopers using the PIT maneuver.

The FHP identified the driver as 24-year-old Rachael Lynn Stefancich, of Plant City, who was “nearly fully unclothed.”

Stefancich was charged with grand theft auto, reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, possession of methamphetamine, and driving with a suspended license.

