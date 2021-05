Rob Font (-115) vs Cody Garbrandt. This pick is just as much fading Cody Garbrandt as it is investing in Rob Font. Garbrandt just fights, well, dumb in the cage, and it burned him for three straight knockout losses before getting off the schneid and winning his last fight. Font is a smart enough fighter to take advantage of the former champ’s reckless style and punish him. While he might not have crazy knockout power to turn Garbrandt’s lights out, he still should be able to pepper him up with strikes, plus is the superior grappler here.