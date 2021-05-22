Modernize Your Home’s Look For Summer with Windows, Doors, & Bath Remodels, all from Basin Glass & Aluminum!

It seems like there’s room to disagree on anything these days, but I bet you’d be hard pressed to find someone who doesn't think tacos taste better when you eat them on the street. They’re one of the world’s most iconic handheld foods, made for angling your head to get the perfect bite and dripping their flavorful juices onto the pavement. If I ever order tacos sitting down at a restaurant, part of me feels like I’m betraying the very purpose of the food no matter how good it tastes. Tacos, to me, are made to take to-go.