Friday's round-up An astonishing, unbeaten, pyrotechnical 152 from Dan Lawrence sparkled into the afternoon at Chelmsford. He rocketed from 100 to 150 in 20 balls including three consecutive sixes off Matt Critchley, one landing in the river. He and Tom Westley, who made 106 in quick-time, too, put on 221 for the third wicket, building on the foundations set by half centuries from Alastair Cook and Nick Browne. Declaring on maximum batting points at 412 for three, Essex then ran in at a scrambled Derbyshire who finished 35 for three, with a wicket and a catch for that man Lawrence.