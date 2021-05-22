38935 John Wolford Road

Opportunity Knocks -- Fantastic opportunity to purchase 10 acres with a pond in Waterford. Current home was gutted however the renovation was not started. There are no interior walls, bathroom or kitchen. All the demo has been done so bring your imagination with you. There is a huge four car garage. The property has a swimming pool. This home will not qualify for traditional financing. Enter at your own risk. No children allowed on property. The electricity is not connected so do not show after dark. Grass is very high. Use caution walking the property. Sold strictly as-is. Ask lister about special financing program for a 1 time close construction loan with 20% down.