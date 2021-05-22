newsbreak-logo
Waterford, VA

38935 John Wolford Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpportunity Knocks -- Fantastic opportunity to purchase 10 acres with a pond in Waterford. Current home was gutted however the renovation was not started. There are no interior walls, bathroom or kitchen. All the demo has been done so bring your imagination with you. There is a huge four car garage. The property has a swimming pool. This home will not qualify for traditional financing. Enter at your own risk. No children allowed on property. The electricity is not connected so do not show after dark. Grass is very high. Use caution walking the property. Sold strictly as-is. Ask lister about special financing program for a 1 time close construction loan with 20% down.

Economy
MLS
Real Estate
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Virginia StateCommercial Observer

Driftwood Capital Acquires Hyatt Regency Fairfax Hotel in Virginia

Driftwood Capital, a Miami-based real estate investment company, has acquired the Hyatt Regency Fairfax, a 316-key hotel in Fairfax, Va., and will rebrand the property as a Hilton to be managed by Driftwood Hospitality Management. A joint venture between Songy Highroads and the Carlyle Group, which refinanced the property in...
Lovettsville, VALoudoun Times.com

Loudoun installs free Wi-Fi hot spot in Lovettsville

The Loudoun County Department of Information Technology has installed a new Wi-Fi hot spot for residents in western Loudoun, according to a recent release. The outdoor hot spot was installed at the Lovettsville Community Center, which is operated by the Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services. The installation of...
Loudoun County, VAtheburn.com

Fred’s Chicken Shack debuts at Loudoun food emporium

The Great American Restaurant folks are back with a new restaurant concept — and one of the first places you can try it is right here in Loudoun County. It’s called Fred’s Chicken Shack and its menu is available for carryout from the Good Eats Emporium in Sterling. As most...
Loudoun County, VAloudounnow.com

Letter: C. Dulany Morison, Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association

Editor: The Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association commends the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors for pursuing a zoning amendment to protect the historic village of St. Louis from inappropriate development that would endanger village residents. The threat of high-density development has raised immense concern from residents and preservation organizations across...
Loudoun County, VAtheburn.com

Venture X bringing shared office space complex to One Loudoun

For months now, we’ve watched the new buildings going up on the north side of Downtown One Loudoun. New parking garages. The new Vyne apartments. And a new block filled with space for retail stores and offices. Now, we know who one of the first tenants in this new section will be — a company offering flexible office space called Venture X.
Loudoun County, VAtheburn.com

Drivers waiting in long lines at Loudoun gas stations

A day after a run on gas stations started in earnest in Loudoun County, the hunt for gasoline continues. All day lines have formed for a spot at gas pumps — sometimes 20 or more cars deep. Meanwhile, some stations have run out of gas, while others have re-opened for gas sale after getting fresh fuel shipments overnight.
Loudoun County, VAloudounnow.com

Gas Shortage Grows as Rush to Fill Up Continues

During a second day of panic buying following the shutdown of a major East Coast fuel pipeline most Loudoun gas stations were down to supplies only of diesel by Tuesday afternoon. The few stations with supplies of gasoline were evident by the long line of motorist hoping for the chance...
Loudoun County, VAloudounnow.com

Loudoun Spring Farm Tour Returns as Hybrid Event

The29th annual Spring Farm Tour, featuring nearly 30 farms representing a cross-section of Loudoun’s rural industries, will return the week of May 10 as a hybrid online and in-person event. Beginning the week of May 10, Loudoun Economic Development will feature different farms on its Loudoun Farms website and social...