newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

12536 Cerromar Place

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStately colonial in sought after Buckley's Reserve. This beautiful home is flooded with natural light with hardwoods throughout most of the main level. Dramatic two story foyer and dual staircase. Chefs kitchen with peninsula, island, separate cooktop , separate wall oven & walk-in pantry. Kitchen opens to family room and sunroom with floor to ceiling windows. Two story family room boasts gas fireplace surrounded by oversized windows and transom window. Main level bedroom can serve as office/virtual learning/study. Upper level has 4 generously sized bedrooms. Owner's suite has separate vanities, soaking tub & separate shower plus large walk in closet. Walk-up, unfinished lower level has room for 6th, legal bedroom, bath rough in, wet bar rough in and more. Enjoy community amenities such as trails, tot lots pond. Minutes from shopping, dining, nightlife and major commuter routes. Offers due Tuesday at 5pm.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Room#Foyer#Dining Room#Buckley S Reserve#Bedrooms#Gas Fireplace#Separate Cooktop#Lots Pond#Bath#Home#Closet#Enjoy Community Amenities#Dual Staircase#Natural Light#Floor#Transom Window#Separate Vanities#Chefs Kitchen#Oversized Windows#Ceiling Windows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

2720 NW 70th Boulevard

Situated on an ideal lakefront lot with the highly desirable southern exposure, the San Giorgio model is an exquisite customized home that is ideal for grand living and entertaining. With designer finishes by Clive Daniel, this single story home offers impressive experience from the moment one enters this luxurious property. An attractive covered entry and grand foyer open up to the spacious great room with soaring ceilings that allows for abundant natural light throughout. Long lake views are enjoyed from all the main areas of the home. A gourmet kitchen features a magnificent center island with top-of-the-line appliances, Michael Aram lighting fixtures and an adjoining workspace. Elegant dining room creates the ultimate setting for dining and entertaining.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

7408 Kellys Store Road

This beautifully designed custom home offers over 4,000 sq ft of living space above grade with another 1700+ sq ft of unfinished space in the basement. Perfectly placed on a 1.41 acre lot this design incorporates large, lofting windows taking advantage of the gorgeous surrounding mountain views. A recent custom deck addition invites you to enjoy the outdoors and overlook your private fenced yard. The main level begins with the maintenance free, wraparound front porch. The entryway has a leaded glass theme with transom and sidelights which leads into a grand foyer with dueling coat closets. Custom oak wood flooring flows through the main level. A gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, stainless appliances, breakfast bar open to family room and large center island. A private breakfast room with sliding glass door to rear deck; laundry room with front loading washer and dryer; formal dining room; formal living room; 2 story family room with gas fireplace and custom built-in bookshelves; full bathroom; and spacious den/office. The upper level offers a huge owner's suite complete with tray ceiling, wall closet, large walk-in closet, sitting room with glass door to private covered deck, luxury owner's bathroom (featuring heated tile floor, ceramic tile shower, whirlpool tub, double vanities/sink); spacious second bedroom with a private full bath; oversized third and fourth bedrooms with shared full bath. This house will not disappoint. Everything was well thought out and built with meticulous care. This is truly a must see property. Call today for details. Professional photos coming soon.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

631 S Eaton Street

This UPDATED 3 BD & 3.5 BA Rowhome Has Been Remodeled With Every Detail In Mind! Updates Include: Gleaming Oak Hardwood Floors & Newer Staircase; Sparkling Granite Countertops, Custom Cabinetry w/ Imported Italian Tile; Chef's Kitchen w/ Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances & Crown Molding. Newer Roof, Electrical, Plumbing & Utilities. Plenty of Natural Sunlight Throughout! Upgraded Trim Package. The Deck off the Upper Level is the Perfect Place to Relax & Unwind! Off Street Parking Available! It Doesn't Get Better Than This! Make It Yours!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

31666 Old Orchard Road

Incredibly well maintained Trappe Cape Cod situated on a private lot and close to the Choptank River. Offering 1st floor primary with walk-in closet, primary bath with double vanity and huge walk in shower. Recently installed engineered flooring throughout the whole house. Spacious kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters and subway tile backsplash and large island and recessed lighting. Generous laundry room and powder room on 1st floor as well. Upstairs offers 2 large guest rooms with deep closets and oversized full bath. The rear yard offers a comfortable rear porch ready to relax on and loads of room for a pool or patio and is fenced in for privacy. Situated on almost an acre of land providing plenty of opportunity to grow. High efficiency HVAC unit with propane back up make heating and cooling this house vert affordable.
Falmouth, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

House of the Week: Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired Cape Cod home located on private peninsula

A Cape Cod home newly on the market offers waterfront views and privacy. The Woods Hole home is located on a 4.4 acre peninsula bordering Nobska Pond. The main home features mid-century details inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright. It offers four bedrooms and features natural light throughout its three levels. A circular center staircase is illuminated by a large center skylight. The main level has a large living area which is open to the kitchen with cathedral ceiling and exposed beams.
Darien, CTScribe

84 Camp Ave

Brand New 6 Bedroom 4 full and 2 1/2 bath spacious colonial with additional 2 offices which also provides ample space for everyday living and working. An upstairs large playroom, with half bath and lots of sunlight, can be used as a gym and play area. A 340 sqft walk-in storage on the 2nd floor to easily hide any seasonal items and is a very useful feature appreciated once you live here. Tucked away from the main street and facing a densely wooded area, providing privacy. Large expansive backyard. Terrific neighborhood and location for being central to rest of Darien. Conveniently located 5 minutes from three train stations and a short drive to the beautiful town beaches. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty)
Frederick County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

313 W South Street

Back on the market! Fully-detached home in the heart of downtown Frederick just a few blocks from countless restaurants and shopping. Modern kitchen with granite counters, farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Central AC and new carpet throughout. Large rear yard with patio and off-street parking access, with lovely landscaping and natural boulders. Located just outside the Historic District boundaries -- It went fast the first time, so do not hesitate to make this your own!
La Plata, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

111 Wheatfield Drive

This end unit town home is 5 years young in La Plata, MD in the Agricopia community. Built by Ryan Homes, it resides in a very quiet, peaceful and family oriented neighborhood. This 3 level home has been well maintained and is very spacious. The entrance is located on the main level where you re greeted by a cozy family/rec room with plush carpeting and recessed lighting. On the second level is the living room with ceiling-to-floor windows and a ceiling fan. A half bathroom is situated between the living room and kitchen. Both the kitchen and dining room have hardwood flooring. The kitchen has recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances. Off of the kitchen is the walkout deck perfect for entertaining in the spring and summer months. The third level includes the Master suite, with a full bath that has a separate shower and tub and double sink vanities. In the bedroom are ceiling-to-floor windows as well as a ceiling fan. There are two additional rooms perfect for kids bedrooms, home office, weight room, etc. There s a second full bathroom at the end of the hall and a laundry section with front load washer and dryer. The house is complete with a 2 car garage. Upgrades include a Nest Thermostat, Guardian Alarm system with intercom, Tesla solar panels (leased that will transfer to save on electric bill and be green), Verizon Fios cable ready hookup and blinds.
Floyd County, VASouthwest Virginia Today

Fiddlesticks Farmhouse for sale

Fiddlesticks Farmhouse, a small lodge situated on 75 acres in Floyd County known for hosting private events and celebrations, will be listed for sale by Blue Ridge Land and Auction May 25. Originally bought as a private seasonal home in 2016, owner Joyce Esterhuizen said the decision to sell the property was extremely hard and emotional because of the quality time spent there with family members and guests.
West Allis, WIMATC Times

7527 W. National Avenue

VERY NICE STUDIO APT. *ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED* - Spacious studio with separate kitchen with stove and refrigerator, nice bathroom, plenty of natural sunlight, coin laundry in basement, and on a bus line. All utilities included. No pets allowed. No Smoking. No Pets Allowed. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Sq Ft.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

700 New Hampshire Avenue NW , #406

Rare one bedroom one and a half bath with INCREDIBLE river view . Fantastic sunsets. Long balcony. and floor to ceiling windows. Washer dryer. Ample closet space, plus additional storage room. Garage parking space included! All inclusive Co-op fee includes property taxes, all utilities, internet/cable, maintenance of HVAC, and underground garage parking. Watergate South amenities include 24-hour front desk service, salt-water outdoor pool & gas grill, fitness center, roof terrace, community room, plus on-site shops and restaurants. Walking distance to the Kennedy Center, Georgetown Waterfront, Foggy Bottom Metro, Watergate Hotel & Spa, and restaurants.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

5925 Cedonia Avenue

Rarely available light filled semi detached home, with recent renovations and updates. Features 3 bedrooms and full bath on upper level . Lower level features finished family room ,full bath , laundry area and plenty of extra storage . Stylish modern kitchen with granite counter tops , SS appliances & breakfast bar , opens to spacious open dining area and huge backyard . Beautiful molding features and bay window on main level . Recent updates include recent installation of privacy fence and driveway .Home is ideally located near City/County line and convenient to nearby shopping and schools. Enjoy easy nearby I-95 access to downtown Inner Harbor, Oriole Park , and Ravens Stadium or travel I-95 North to Baltimore and Harford Counties and beyond. This home is perfect for Move-In Ready Buyers.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

181 Bishop Pine Drive

The setting of this Home is one of a story book, nestled in the woods at the end of the cul-de-sac. Find Peace & Seclusion on this 2 Acre lot. A picturesque Front Yard shaded by mature trees is the perfect place to lay out a blanket, enjoy a picnic & read a good book. The Backyard may be Even More RELAXING with a Deck, Patio & Hot tub all nestled in the privacy of the woods. Inside this Delightful Home you will find a spacious Kitchen with Kitchen Island & Space for a Dining Table. The Kitchen has a door to the Back Deck and is open to the Living Room making it ideal for Entertaining & Functionality. Downstairs is a 2nd Living area that has Unlimited Possibilities! This space could be anything you need, a Family Room, Home Gym, Man Cave & More! Also Downstairs is a Wood Stove, Half Bath, Laundry Room & Access to the Back Yard. Upstairs you will find the Large Master Bedroom, Full Bath & Two Additional Bedrooms. Don't Miss Out On This Wonderful Move-In Ready Home! It Won't Last Long! Make A Call Today For A Showing & Click On The Camera Icon For A Virtual Tour!
Lake Ridge, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1503 Ridge Road

Adorable home on picturesque Catonsville street in highly acclaimed Oak Forest! With great potential and possibilities, this timeless home is just waiting for you to add your personal touches and designs. The inviting covered porch opens to a bright and airy foyer showcasing Craftsman style detail and hardwood floors. Main level boasts a spacious living room with a brick fireplace, lots of windows, a formal dining room with built-in corner cabinets, and a kitchen with an ample amount of cabinet space. Travel off the dining room and you will be delighted to find a large guest room or home office along with a full bath. Upper level provides the option for 4 bedrooms with surprisingly deep closets, ceiling fans for year-round comfort, and a full bath in the hallway. This home has been updated with central A/C to keep you cool on hot summer days. The large backyard is an entertainer+GGs delight with its privacy fence, large patio, and a detached 2-car garage that could be used in many different ways! Very convenient location, close to everything including main street shopping and restaurants, weekly Farmers' markets, the library, the state park and so much more!! Easy access to commuter routes, BWI & MARC Train.
Kansas Statearlingtonrealtyinc.com

5213 Kansas Avenue NW

GORGEOUS CHIC RENOVATION, PRACTICALLY A BRAND A NEW HOME!! HIGH-END BATHROOMS & KITCHEN!! SECOND FLOOR BALCONY/DECK!! NO EXPENSE SPARED!! ATTENTION TO DETAILS!! Welcome to this stunning luxury residence in desirable Petworth! The neighborhood is vibrant and exciting. Petworth is well known for award winning restaurants, bookstores, retail shops, cigar lounge, community events and more! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms with a modern airy open floor plan, beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, dual AC units to cool the entire home, wall outlets that features USB ports for all your charging desires, Bluetooth in three (3) bathrooms, three (3) decks, detached garage with remote control door and contemporary lighting. Kitchen boasts Kitchenaid stainless-steel appliances, back splash, island with accents to match the beautiful cool blue cabinetry, barn sink with attached cutting board and wine cooler cabinet. Off the kitchen features a beautiful barn door then you enter a light filled spacious gorgeous half bathroom. Beautiful deck off kitchen makes the entire space perfect for entertaining. Moving upstairs, breathtaking master suite featuring a huge balcony, gorgeous master bathroom with a free-standing soaking tub, dual sinks and walk in shower, beautifully tiled second bathroom, 2 sun filled bedrooms, washer and dryer and Carrier AC unit. Lower-level features versatile functionality to include wet bar, wine cooler cabinet, entertainment/living room/family room, 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom, enormous laundry room with connections for washer and dryer and second AC Carrier Unit. Private new fenced, built in enormous seating bench, an additional stand-alone deck, garden, and lights. A backyard oasis that is perfect for entertaining. An unbeatable location with a near-perfect walk score, dedicated bike lane in front of home, bike to and through the gorgeous Rock Creek Park, two (2) Walmart Supercenters within walking distance, walk to Fort Totten Station (green, yellow and red line) & Georgia Ave-Petworth Station (green & yellow line) and multiple bus transit routes.To prevent the spread of COVID-19 please adhere to the following directions for touring our property: Practice social distancing, don't go if you feel unwell, don't touch anything, and wear shoe covers. All parties are encouraged to wear masks. Mask.
Washington, DCarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1825 23RD Street NW

Spectacular custom-built home is the epitome of luxurious living in one of Washington+GGs most historic neighborhoods. Striking design with dramatic detailing is found on all four levels from the grand entry level formal reception room to the roof top deck, linked by elevator to all four levels and a wide elegant stairway. Natural light flows around the house throughout the day. This is a truly elegant and exciting home!The second level grand salon is perfect for elegant entertaining with its soaring atrium, floor to ceiling windows lit by the afternoon sunsets, a limestone fireplace and a dining room with multiple custom-built ins. Morning light floods the gourmet table space kitchen with a large island and fabulous cabinetry. A private entrance to the secluded patio and parking completes this level. The third level is an amazing owners+GG suite, featuring an expansive bedroom with built in shelves and a fireplace, a sitting-dressing area, huge closets, two complete vanities separated by a half wall, shower/sauna and whirlpool tub. The fourth level offers a large library/office/bedroom with custom bookshelves, two additional bedrooms, two full baths and access to the rooftop terrace with monument and Cathedral views. Kalorama Heights is home to many embassies, the 1911 Spanish steps climb to a decorative fountain and Mitchell Park. This home+GGs location provides a personal oasis just short blocks to the fabulous restaurants and shopping of fashionable Connecticut Avenue, Dupont Circle, Metro, Embassy Row and the very best night and day life of Washington DC!
Real Estateoucampus.org

10527 E Fanfol Ln

REMODELED Three Bedrooms & Three Baths Vacation Rental - REMODELED 3 bedrooms & 3 baths in gated community of Suntree East. Gourmet kitchen with new white kitchen cabinets and quartz counters. New stainless appliances. Two upstairs master suites and additional guest bedroom downstairs with new shower. All new flooring. Main Master has its own balcony new shower and soaking tub. High ceilings and lots of natural light make this north/south exposure the perfect home. Backyard is complete with covered patio and desert landscape. Community offers year round heated pool and spa. Take advantage of all that Scottsdale Ranch has to offer- tennis courts, lakes, boating, kayaking, bike & walking paths and much more! Close to shopping, restaurants and the 101! $4500 June-Sept. $5200 May and Oct. $6200 Nov to Apr.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

123 5TH Street NE

Can only accommodate showings at Open House on Sunday (5/23) from 2-4pm! Ideally located just one block from Stanton Park and within close proximity to the US Capitol, this two-unit row home is one of four homes that was designed and built by S.H. Walker, a prominent Maryland architect well-known for constructing upscale, finely crafted homes. The spectacular location, coupled with the original character of the home inspired a complete top to bottom renovation in 2019. The front yard features a restored iron fence and steps leading to the main entrance with mahogany oversized double doors, and a private vestibule with custom-designed marble floors and an original glass transom. The interior highlights exquisite finishes from top to bottom, including an open concept floor plan on the main level in addition to 4 bedrooms and 4+-+ bathrooms. The rear exterior doors are the finest, double lock French doors leading from the spectacular gourmet kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances, onto the exterior rear deck. The English garden apartment entrance is under the wrought iron staircase, which leads to a light-filled two-bedroom apartment with a Certificate of Occupancy in place, allowing the new owner to live on the main level and rent out the lower level. Rounding out this spectacular home, the rear exterior offers a solid wood privacy fence, a custom stamped concrete patio designed to accommodate multi-car parking with a secured remote garage door, and a charming deck, perfect for entertaining. Just blocks from the Eastern market, restaurants, shops, and nightlife, this home is a +G+walker+GGs paradise+G- with a high walk score of 94.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

79 Kennedy Street

Welcome to 79 Kennedy Street, a tastefully updated end-unit home in the sought-after community of Warwick Village! The lush landscaping and private entrance greet you as you enter this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 level townhome. The kitchen is adorned with crisp white shaker style cabinetry, granite countertops, and a gorgeous white farmhouse sink overlooking the front garden. Enjoy morning coffee in the custom-built banquet that features extra storage! Walk into the spacious great room with hardwood floors and abundant natural light filtering through. There is easy access to the private backyard from here, offering a perfect space for outdoor entertaining, relaxing, or weekend BBQs with friends. Upstairs, this home features 3 bedrooms and 1 updated full bathroom. The owners have thoughtfully added pocket doors to the primary bedroom to transform one of the bedrooms into a dressing room. You could easily use this space as a home office, nursery, or walk-in closet... the sky's the limit! Walk down to the lower level where comfortable living continues. The lower level features a custom built-in with beverage refrigerator and marble countertop, recessed lighting, and a fully updated bathroom with walk-in shower. The laundry room offering plentiful storage rounds out this space. More thoughtful updates to this home include all new doors and hardware, Ring Alarm system, Nest thermostats, Elfa-outfitted custom closets, added recessed lighting, lovely radiator covers, new carpeted stair runners, and finished storage space under the lower level stairs. 79 Kennedy is in an amazing location offering curb appeal, privacy landscaping, and easy parking. Walk across the street to the neighborhood dog park or head four blocks to all the fun things in Del Ray! Enjoy easy access to restaurants, coffee shops, parks, schools, and Farmer's Markets. Friendly commute to 395, Rt 1 and DC! Welcome Home!
Milwaukee, WIMATC Times

2565 N 40th Street

Two Bedroom Upper Available Now - 2 bedroom Upper available. Text Victoria at (414)460-3279 to set up an appointment to see this property. • No open or ongoing judgements for money, bankruptcies, or evictions. • No evictions filed in the last 2 years – regardless of outcome. • Combined net...