Real Estate

1127 Haubert Street

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article| Released early, due to demand | Welcome home!! This well maintained and renovated home is looking for its new owner(s). Check out the brand new kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, new floors, gas cooking, island and marble countertops. New hardwood flooring installed throughout the first level and the entire house freshly painted. The fenced in back patio and garden offer an outdoor oasis. Also brand new, the A/C system includes a 10 year parts warranty. Roof repairs in 2018 includes "Warranty entire roof will carry a (5) year warranty against all leaking labor and material from date of completion." In 2016, the double vanity bathroom was completely renovated and a new furnace installed. This home has been Lead Paint Certified for Maryland (no lead paint) since 2009 and is sold with a Home Warranty. Locust Point offers easy access to downtown, 95, 295, 395, 695, & 895. It just over 10 miles to BWI, a few blocks from the water taxi, Latrobe Park, and a few more to For McHenry. Locust Point has shopping and restaurants with outdoor seating and delivery.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

31666 Old Orchard Road

Incredibly well maintained Trappe Cape Cod situated on a private lot and close to the Choptank River. Offering 1st floor primary with walk-in closet, primary bath with double vanity and huge walk in shower. Recently installed engineered flooring throughout the whole house. Spacious kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters and subway tile backsplash and large island and recessed lighting. Generous laundry room and powder room on 1st floor as well. Upstairs offers 2 large guest rooms with deep closets and oversized full bath. The rear yard offers a comfortable rear porch ready to relax on and loads of room for a pool or patio and is fenced in for privacy. Situated on almost an acre of land providing plenty of opportunity to grow. High efficiency HVAC unit with propane back up make heating and cooling this house vert affordable.
Manassas, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

311 W Washington Street

Enjoy one level living in this completely renovated ranch style home with NO HOA. Updates include: New roof, Stainless steel appliances, Granite counters, Kitchen cabinets, Carpet, Vinyl flooring, Paint, Upgraded lighting and fixtures! A perfect cozy home right off of 29 with easy access to commuting routes to Warrenton, Culpeper, and Manassas. Don't wait to make this your home today!
Scottsdale, AZoucampus.org

5174 North 83rd Street

Fully Furnished 2-Bedroom + 2-Bathroom + Private Patio + Community Pool - Beautiful fully furnished 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom with a private, Saltillo-tiled patio. Walk into a cozy living room that leads back to the kitchen with laundry just off the kitchen for convenience. Behind the kitchen is the formal eating area with a wine refrigerator; perfect for enjoying a glass on the private patio on a warm, Arizona evening. Master bedroom has a beautiful, upgraded en-suite bathroom and roomy, walk-in closet with custom organizational units. The Chateau de Vie community includes a community pool and front yard landscaping.
Culpeper, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

12304 Eggbornsville Road

Attention fixers and flippers! A lot of the hard work has already been done for you! This rare find, on a large, flat, beautiful lot just outside the town of Culpeper, is already partially renovated. The long list of fixes include: new propane lines from the tank to the house, new well cap and casing, new pressure tank, new piping and wiring from the well to the house, new and upgraded breaker box, new windows and door, and a full wood destroying insect treatment. Documentation is available. The inside has been gutted and is ready for new surfaces. Two propane fireplace heaters, each rated to heat 1200 sq ft, convey with the house, along with lumber, interior doors, and appliances. The septic was pumped and inspected in 2019 with no issues, and it has not been used much since then. House, property, and all conveyances sold strictly as-is. The large, valuable shipping container conveys. Keep it or sell it. Don't miss this great opportunity! This property will not qualify for regular mortgage loans. Cash or rehab loans only.
Baltimore, MDthemunchonline.com

1642 S. Hanover St.

Historic 2 Bedroom Townhome in Fed Hill w/ Yard! - Fully updated historic townhome in Federal Hill with central air, exposed brick and hardwood floors throughout the spacious living room and separate dining room. Features include a fully equipped eat-in kitchen as well as a first floor powder room and full-sized washer/dryer. The upper level boasts 2 large bedrooms with ceiling fans and 2 full updated baths. A private landscaped yard is the perfect place to relax or entertain. Security system available!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

700 New Hampshire Avenue NW , #406

Rare one bedroom one and a half bath with INCREDIBLE river view . Fantastic sunsets. Long balcony. and floor to ceiling windows. Washer dryer. Ample closet space, plus additional storage room. Garage parking space included! All inclusive Co-op fee includes property taxes, all utilities, internet/cable, maintenance of HVAC, and underground garage parking. Watergate South amenities include 24-hour front desk service, salt-water outdoor pool & gas grill, fitness center, roof terrace, community room, plus on-site shops and restaurants. Walking distance to the Kennedy Center, Georgetown Waterfront, Foggy Bottom Metro, Watergate Hotel & Spa, and restaurants.
West Allis, WIMATC Times

7527 W. National Avenue

VERY NICE STUDIO APT. *ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED* - Spacious studio with separate kitchen with stove and refrigerator, nice bathroom, plenty of natural sunlight, coin laundry in basement, and on a bus line. All utilities included. No pets allowed. No Smoking. No Pets Allowed. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Sq Ft.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

5925 Cedonia Avenue

Rarely available light filled semi detached home, with recent renovations and updates. Features 3 bedrooms and full bath on upper level . Lower level features finished family room ,full bath , laundry area and plenty of extra storage . Stylish modern kitchen with granite counter tops , SS appliances & breakfast bar , opens to spacious open dining area and huge backyard . Beautiful molding features and bay window on main level . Recent updates include recent installation of privacy fence and driveway .Home is ideally located near City/County line and convenient to nearby shopping and schools. Enjoy easy nearby I-95 access to downtown Inner Harbor, Oriole Park , and Ravens Stadium or travel I-95 North to Baltimore and Harford Counties and beyond. This home is perfect for Move-In Ready Buyers.
Home & Gardenwashingtonwaterfronts.com

4304 184th Ave SE

Slow down the pace & take in the peace & privacy of this hushed 2 HOME 4br,3bath + 2br, 1bath haven. As the gate opens a sense of calm meets you. Modernized MAIN HOUSE first. An open & airy great room design invites mixing & mingling fireside. Well-designed granite & stainless kitchen entices the cook. Main floor primary suite, jumbo bedrooms, refinished hrdwds & new interior paint. STORYBOOK COTTAGE 2 br, 1bath, says, stay here! Original hrdwds, modern kitchen & cozy lvg rm. STUDIO for your creative space or? Tranquil salmon spawning creek,lush lawns &colorful gardens enjoyed from the deck & patio. 3 car gar plus 4 car detached gar. Paddleboard, kayak, & swim just steps away at Lk Sammamish. Mins to I-90, Issaquah schools,Seattle & more.
Waukesha, WIMATC Times

Woodland Hills Condominiums

Great community found on Waukesha’s east side, near Brookfield, New Berlin, Pewaukee. Proximity to Frame Park, entertainment, shopping (Woodman’s, Kohls, Menards, The Home Depot, etc.), and basically anything that you need. Walk to downtown Waukesha. • 2 BR, 2 BA , 2 car garage - UPPER unit with separate entrance.
Small Businessithaca.com

Dryden barbershop relocates to new spot on Main Street

The Dryden Barbershop’s 34-year residency at the Dryden Hotel officially came to an end earlier this month when the shop moved on to a different location. Thankfully for owner Sylvia Short it was a short move as the business set up shop at 57 West Main Street, next door to the Dryden Monument Company. Short said she decided to move the business after more than three decades at the hotel because she plans on trimming her work week down to three days in July, and did not want to pay the rent she was paying at the hotel spot.
Vermont Statearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1186 N Vermont Street

MUST-SEE, TURNKEY TOWNHOME in the heart of Ballston featuring many recent top-quality upgrades, 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Kitchen that opens to Living/Dining Room, daylight Rec Room, 2 Fireplaces, Fenced Patio, and Parking! With 2,160 square feet of FULL DAYLIGHT living space on 3 levels, this stylish ALL BRICK property is the complete package and provides everything needed to relax, entertain, and work at home. The crown jewel of the Main Level is the gorgeous Kitchen with granite-topped gray cabinets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, pantry closet, table space, and granite eating bar. The Kitchen opens to the spacious Living Room and Dining Room with hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and wood-burning fireplace. The Top Floor features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths, including Primary Suite with beautiful ensuite Full Bath and walk-in closet. The daylight Entry Level has the 4th Bedroom (perfect for an office), Full Bath, PLUS large Rec Room with wood-burning fireplace, wet bar, recessed lighting, and Andersen sliding glass door to fenced rear patio. Additional features include Powder Room on the Main Level, plentiful closet space, under-stairs storage, and Utility/Laundry Room. New Roof in December 2020. Upgrades in 2021 include Kitchen, Bathrooms, Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer, Wet Bar, Recessed Lighting, Light Fixtures, Carpet, Interior Paint, Sliding Glass Door, Patio, and Fence. 1 Assigned Parking Space (#29). LOW HOA is $525 Semi-Annually ($87.50 Month). Windows Convey As Is. Superior location is 5 blocks to Ballston Metrorail Station and is within 5-10 blocks of bike trails, parks, and a multitude of dining and retail options, including Ballston Quarter. Enjoy easy access to Amazon HQ2, Clarendon, I66, Glebe Rd, Route 50, Reagan National Airport, and more.
Alexandria, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

252 Burgess Avenue

Gorgeous townhome in sought-after Warwick Village! Not a surface has been untouched in this 4 legal bedroom, 2 full bath home as it has been completely renovated within the last 5 years. Enter into the foyer and immediately take in the wide open layout with exposed brick wall. The kitchen has been completely updated with beautiful, tall cabinetry, dark countertops and stainless appliances. Entertain in the open space of the living room or out off the deck during those perfect Summer nights. The private yard backs to a park allowing more privacy and lush greenery. The warm brick wall leads you all the way upstairs where you+GGll find 3 bedrooms with solid natural wood doors and sliding closets that are fully outfitted to maximize storage. A hall bath with upgraded vanity and chic tiled shower walls rounds out this floor. Walk down the floating wood steps where a primary bedroom and spa retreat awaits! This room has been transformed to a owner+GGs suite with heated tile floors, jetted tub, huge primary en-suite bathroom with a modern vanity and tiled shower. Don+GGt miss the spacious and custom walk-in closet with an adjacent storage/utility closet. Everything is like new in this home and ready for move-in! Ideally located near the Alexandria pool, 252 Burgess is close to everything in Del Ray, shopping, restaurants, Farmer+GGs Market, and has an easy commute to Rt 1, 395, the airport, DC and much more!
Poolesville, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

17401 Anita Court

Move-in ready, End-Unit Townhouse with two parking spots. Fresh paint and updates. New roof in 2017. Fully fenced yard that backs to top ranked Poolesville High School. Large storage shed and spacious deck. Great private location at end of court that is seconds away from shopping, dining, entertainment and public transportation. House is turn-key, being sold as-is.
Norwalk, CTScribe

143 1/2 South Main

The IVE at SoNo South - At IVE, we know you work hard to pay for your rent, and that’s why we work hard so you can get a better apartment for less rent! This beautifully revIVEd apartment has modern interiors, sustainable features and a tremendous location, all at a great price! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and updated bathrooms come standard. Highly efficient heating systems put more money in your pocket. Washer/dryer on the property. Located steps from Downtown SoNo it’s a shopper’s paradise with quick access to all of the top retailers in America, restaurants, I-95 and the train station!
Ashburn, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

23395 Epperson Square

Built in 2015, this 2,380 square foot, three bedroom, three full bath and one half bath townhome is located in the highly sought after Brambleton community of Ashburn, Virginia. Updated and immaculately maintained by the original owners, this home features gorgeous designer wood floors on all three levels, custom blinds and closets, metal balusters, and custom trim and moldings throughout. The spacious and open second level has the living room with a high-end linear fireplace and a stunning kitchen complete with a granite waterfall island, a cooktop and range hood, a wall oven and microwave, and a french door refrigerator. Located right off of the kitchen is the deck with a dedicated gas line, perfect for entertaining. The top floor oversized master bedroom has a recessed ceiling and fan, a walk-in closet and master bathroom with his and her sinks and a spacious frameless shower. The top floor also has the washer and dryer, two additional bedrooms and a full hall bathroom. The finished basement has a large recreational area, a full bathroom and a two-car garage. The Brambleton Community is located in Loudoun County and is known for its award-winning schools and ample recreational amenities including pools, parks and eighteen miles of paved trails. The community also has a town center with groceries, restaurants, a theater, a health club and a library.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

859 Jeffery Street #306

Loan and interest only. Taxes and insurance not included. Listing provided courtesy of Van Amburgh Properties LLC. All listings featuring the BMLS logo are provided by BeachesMLS, Inc. This information is not verified for authenticity or accuracy and is not guaranteed. Copyright ©2021 BeachesMLS, Inc.
Harwood, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3665 Solomons Island Road

$200,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDAA468304. Location, location, location! Build your dream home on this 3.53 acre lot located in a highly sought after location on Solomons Island Road in Harwood. This is a nice wooded lot which will afford you plenty of privacy. SDR FAMILY HOMES will build you the home of your choice to your specifications. Please see the 3D tour below to see just one of your options.3D Tour: https://kuula.co/share/collection/7YGFRfs=1&vr=1&sd=1&initload=0&autorotate=1.5&autop=20&autopalt=1&thumbs=1&info=0&logo=0Please give me a call, I'd love to work with you. The entrance to this lot is to the left as soon as you turn into the Hospice House parking lot.3.2 miles to Edgewater8 miles to Downtown Annapolis29.8 miles to Washington, DC34.9 miles to Baltimore.
Cincinnati, OHthexunewswire.com

469 OLDEN AVENUE

Newly Renovated - Excellent Location in Cincinnati, Ohio45215! Very Close To Rookwood Commons, the Interstates & Norwood Towne Centre. Newly Remodeled Spacious Two Bedroom Apartment with Off-Street Parking. Heat & Water Paid. Brand new remodel with new appliances! Multiple units are available. Convenient location to Oakley, Rookwood Hyde Park! Easy...
Louisa, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2453 Oakland Road

Welcome home to one level living in the well maintained rancher set on a 1.5 acre lot just minutes from the town of Louisa and Lake Anna. Featuring 3 BDRMS, 2 BTHS and just over 1,100+ finished Sqft. Hardwood flooring in the living room and all bedrooms. The kitchen features oak cabinetry and gas cooking. Newer stainless refrigerator and stove. Separate dining room with gas fireplace. One car attached carport with storage room, a covered front porch and a patio area out back to relax on. This home is move in ready!