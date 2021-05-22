1127 Haubert Street
| Released early, due to demand | Welcome home!! This well maintained and renovated home is looking for its new owner(s). Check out the brand new kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, new floors, gas cooking, island and marble countertops. New hardwood flooring installed throughout the first level and the entire house freshly painted. The fenced in back patio and garden offer an outdoor oasis. Also brand new, the A/C system includes a 10 year parts warranty. Roof repairs in 2018 includes "Warranty entire roof will carry a (5) year warranty against all leaking labor and material from date of completion." In 2016, the double vanity bathroom was completely renovated and a new furnace installed. This home has been Lead Paint Certified for Maryland (no lead paint) since 2009 and is sold with a Home Warranty. Locust Point offers easy access to downtown, 95, 295, 395, 695, & 895. It just over 10 miles to BWI, a few blocks from the water taxi, Latrobe Park, and a few more to For McHenry. Locust Point has shopping and restaurants with outdoor seating and delivery.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com