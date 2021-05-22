8900 37TH Avenue

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleGreat investment opportunity! Rental income $3,500/month with leases through July 2022. Investors preferred, close to the University of Maryland College Park campus. New roof in 2012, new hot water heater in May 2021. Updated bathrooms in 2018. updated basement in 2018. On a large lot. Offstreet parking for up to 3 cars.

Virginia StateVirginia Business

Virginia sees 12% increase in new listings in April

Tight inventories have affected real estate industry for months. The state saw a 12% increase in new residential real estate listings since March, according to Virginia Realtors’ April 2021 Home Sales Report released last week. Although it’s typical for new listings to increase between March and April, the organization notes...
