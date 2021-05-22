8900 37TH Avenue

Attention fixers and flippers! A lot of the hard work has already been done for you! This rare find, on a large, flat, beautiful lot just outside the town of Culpeper, is already partially renovated. The long list of fixes include: new propane lines from the tank to the house, new well cap and casing, new pressure tank, new piping and wiring from the well to the house, new and upgraded breaker box, new windows and door, and a full wood destroying insect treatment. Documentation is available. The inside has been gutted and is ready for new surfaces. Two propane fireplace heaters, each rated to heat 1200 sq ft, convey with the house, along with lumber, interior doors, and appliances. The septic was pumped and inspected in 2019 with no issues, and it has not been used much since then. House, property, and all conveyances sold strictly as-is. The large, valuable shipping container conveys. Keep it or sell it. Don't miss this great opportunity! This property will not qualify for regular mortgage loans. Cash or rehab loans only.